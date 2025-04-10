Youth Week ideal time to promote safe workplaces, says SafeWork NSW

Image: sittinan/stock.adobe.com

SafeWork NSW says Youth Week is the perfect time for those employing young people to ensure they are in an environment that involves correct training, supervision and workers feel empowered to speak up.

In NSW, over half-a-million people aged 25 years and under are in the workforce, with more than 15,000 of those injured at work each year costing $60 million in workers compensation claims.

If you employ young workers or work experience students, make sure you understand your obligations to protect them and support their health and safety at work,” said head of SafeWork NSW Trent Curtin.

“Young workers often lack experience, are still developing physically and mentally, can be eager to make a good impression and may be reluctant to ask question.”

In response to this, SafeWork NSW said all businesses, from farms to hospitality to construction sites, must ensure they are creating safe working environments. If you’re an employer, legally you must provide:

A safe and healthy workplace.

Safe equipment, structures, and systems of work.

Adequate workplace amenities and facilities.

Information, instruction, training and supervision.

The opportunity for workers to talk about Work Health and Safety and raise issues.

SafeWork’s message to young workers is if you are not sure if a task is safe to do or if you don’t know how to do it safely, the most important thing is to stop and ask someone about it. If you see something that isn’t safe on a worksite and are worried about raising it, you can speak up anonymously using the Speak Up Save Lives webpage.

“It is important that young people feel comfortable to speak up if they have any issues; employers not taking the time to ensure their workplace is safe is not worth the risk,” said Curtin.

Some examples of young people being injured on worksites this year include:

On 22 January, a 19-year-old apprentice plumber was cleaning the gutters of a two-storey building when he slid on the wet roof and fell eight metres, fracturing his back.

On 30 January, a 16-year-old casual farm hand was operating a side-by-side buggy when it struck loose gravel and rolled onto its side, breaking both her legs.

On 10 March, a 21-year-old dogman was struck by the tip of a crane boom, crushing his left foot causing traumatic amputation.

On 14 March, a 22-year-old electrician fell six meters from the roof of a double-storey house onto a concrete driveway. He suffered a broken leg, shattered wrist, broken jaw and facial lacerations.

SafeWork have developed a Young Worker eToolkit for employees and workers, containing tips and training materials about work safety rights and responsibilities.

There is also a YouTube video about young workers safety Five rights you have as a young worker.