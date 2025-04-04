Yamaha Motor acquires Australian boat manufacturer

Image: chocolatefather/stock.adobe.com

Yamaha Motor Australia has signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares of Telwater, an Australian aluminum boat manufacturer.

This acquisition is premised on obtaining the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other regulations.



Telwater is one of Australia’s oldest boat manufacturers and one of the major producers and seller of boats in the southern hemisphere.

Telwater is a leader in Australia’s aluminium boat market with well-known brands such as Quintrex, Stacer, and Savage, catering to a wide range of customer needs.

With decades of experience and advanced manufacturing expertise, Telwater has built a reputation for producing high-quality, durable boats.



The acquisition of Telwater is intended to strengthen the foundations of Yamaha Motor’s marine business, and the Company aims to not only expand its sales network in the country but also reinforce the foundations of its outboard motor business.



Yamaha Motor positions the Marine Products business as a core business, and in its new Medium-Term Management Plan announced this February, the Company has made raising the competitiveness of its core businesses part of its basic policy.

Going forward, Yamaha Motor will continue to accelerate its growth by making strategic investments, offering attractive products and services, and expanding global sales channels.