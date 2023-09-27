XTEK’s HighCom completes a $2.6m ballistic armour order

Today, XTEK limited announced that the group’s HighCom Armor Solutions Inc. business has completed fulfilment of a $2.6 million dollar order that was previously announced to the ASX on 17 July 2023, to supply its high-end ballistic body armour products to an undisclosed European customer.

The order, which comprised many thousands of HighCom NIJ Level IV hard armour ballistic plates, was able to be quickly manufactured and promptly dispatched to the end user, almost a month earlier than what was expected.

XTEK Group CEO, Scott Basham, said he’s happy to update the market that the $2.6 million-dollar international order has been fulfilled.

“Many thousands of individual advanced high-performance body armour products have been dispatched to meet this customer’s operational priorities,” he said.

“HighCom’s ongoing and consistent ability to supply large order of NIJ certified and world leading ballistic products to far flung international destinations all around the world, is exactly what gives our customers – like this one in Europe – such great confidence in our HighCom brand and business.”