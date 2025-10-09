In mid-August, WorldSkills Australia announced its national training squad ahead of Shanghai 2026 WorldSkills Competition.

Australia’s brightest young trades and technical talents are preparing to step onto the global stage, with the announcement of WorldSkills Australia’s national training squad for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, from 22–27 September 2026.

The 39-strong squad is made up of apprentices, trainees and young professionals who earned their place through performances at the recent WorldSkills Australia National Championships in Brisbane. Medals were awarded across over 60 skill categories – including industry 4.0, welding and additive manufacturing.

“The talent on display at the National Championships was nothing short of extraordinary – a true reflection of the world-class skills that exist right here in Australia,” said WorldSkills Australia CEO, Trevor Schwenke. “These young people have proven themselves among the best in the country and now have the opportunity to show the world.”

The national training squad represents the first step towards selection for Team Australia. Over the next 12 months, members will undertake an intensive training program designed to push them to the highest level of their craft. From mastering technical precision to building mental resilience, the aim is to prepare them for the intensity of competing against more than 1,400 peers from over 60 countries.

“WorldSkills is more than a competition – it’s a platform to showcase potential, elevate ambition, and celebrate the skilled professionals shaping Australia’s future,” said Schwenke. “Behind every squad member is a dedicated trainer, mentor, and a VET system that equips young people with real-world skills and career pathways.”

The squad’s announcement coincided with National Skills Week, an annual initiative celebrating vocational education and its role in shaping the nation’s workforce and economy. Minister for Skills and Training, Hon Andrew Giles MP, praised the squad as ambassadors for the power of vocational training.

“I congratulate every member of the national training squad, who’ve already proven their success following their participation at the WorldSkills National Championships in Brisbane and are now looking to the global stage,” he said. “These rising stars represent just a snapshot of the incredible skill and dedication that is shown by apprentices, trainees and students right across Australia.”

The national training squad was launched at Parliament House in Canberra on 1 September, with dignitaries including Giles, WorldSkills Australia Patron and former minister Brendan O’Connor, MPs, TAFE directors and industry leaders in attendance. Squad members will also take part in a four-day development camp to build team cohesion, hone skills and prepare mentally and physically for the international challenge ahead.

O’Connor said the squad embodies the best of Australia’s vocational education sector.

“As WorldSkills Australia Patron I couldn’t be prouder of this amazing squad and wish them all the very best in their pursuit of competing in Shanghai,” he said. “They elevate vocational education and training to its rightful place and are an inspiration to all who follow them.”

First held in 1950, the WorldSkills International Competition has become a global benchmark for vocational excellence. Its mission is to raise the profile of careers, engaging young people, parents, educators and employers in the value of technical expertise.

For Australia, the event is more than a contest – it’s a chance to show that vocational education produces world-class talent capable of competing at the highest level. With skills shortages affecting industries like manufacturing, highlighting young professionals who excel in these areas is a strategic necessity.

“The next twelve months will be an intense but rewarding journey for our squad,” Schwenke said. “We’re incredibly proud to support this next generation as they take their first step toward the world stage.”

Industrial members of national training squad

Additive manufacturing: Aksel Van Gastel-Peck (Competitor) VIC and Vettrivel Chinnadurai (Expert) VIC.

Industrial control: Tasman Henry (Competitor) QLD and Josh Kleinig (Expert) NSW.

Industrial mechanics: Bailey Lowes (Competitor) NSW and David Baldwin (Expert) NSW.

Industry 4.0: Martin Cruz (Competitor) VIC, Felix McPhail (Competitor) VIC and Fengxian He (Expert) VIC.

Mechatronics: Joao Marcos Boulomtis Correa (Competitor) VIC, Arnold Shanahan (Competitor) VIC and Damien Sinclair (Expert) VIC.

Welding: Cooper Thornely (Competitor) ACT and Mark Williams (Expert) NSW.