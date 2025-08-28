WorldSkills Australia: Honouring the best, eyeing the future

The Championships showcased the strength of Australia’s emerging talent across a wide range of trades and advanced technology categories. Images: World Skills Australia

Fresh off the back of a record-breaking National Championships & Skills Show in Brisbane, WorldSkills Australia is now turning its focus to the Skillaroos Training Squad who will represent the nation at the 2026 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai.

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show has drawn to a close, finishing as one of the most successful events in the organisation’s history. Held in Brisbane, the event brought together the nation’s top young apprentices, trainees and students, educators, and industry leaders to celebrate skills excellence, promote vocational careers, and chart a path toward the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China.

Celebration of excellence and professionalism

The Championships once again served as a testament to the calibre of Australia’s emerging talent. Across dozens of competition categories – from traditional trades to cutting-edge technologies – competitors demonstrated world-class skill, professionalism, and dedication. Spectators were treated to an extraordinary display of technical excellence, reflecting the strength of Australia’s vocational education and training (VET) system.

“This has been one of the biggest and best National Championships in our history – and a true celebration of what’s possible when young people, educators, government, and industry come together to back skills,” said WorldSkills Australia CEO, Trevor Schwenke.

In addition to showcasing elite performance, the event was designed to inspire future generations. Through interactive ‘Try’aSkill’ zones and live demonstrations, thousands of students, parents, and educators had the chance to explore hands-on vocational activities and engage directly with competitors and trainers.

“Brisbane was an incredible host, and it was fantastic to walk the floor and witness the outstanding level of competition, as the nation’s best young skills talent gave it their all,” said Schwenke. “Their passion was inspiring and I’m sure many visitors are now considering where a vocational career could take them.”

With strong industry representation and international delegates in attendance, the event underscored Australia’s growing influence in the global skills community. WorldSkills Australia continues to champion the nation’s VET capabilities on the international stage, highlighting how collaboration across borders can help raise the standard of training and prepare young people for the future of work.

This year’s Championships celebrated more than just technical skill – it highlighted the diversity of Australia’s workforce and the changing nature of modern industries. Competitions spanned emerging fields like additive manufacturing and cybersecurity alongside traditional trades such as plumbing and carpentry, painting a picture of an evolving skills landscape that values both innovation and heritage.

The success of the 2025 Championships would not have been possible without the dedication of a broad community of supporters.

“We’re grateful to the Queensland Government, TAFE Queensland, our partners and the entire Brisbane community for embracing this event and helping us raise the profile of vocational education nationally,” said Schwenke.

WorldSkills Australia also recognised the contributions of volunteers, training organisations, and educators from across the country, whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensured the event ran seamlessly.

Looking ahead: the ‘Skillaroos’ training squad

With the dust now settled on the Nationals, attention turns to the next phase: assembling the Skillaroos Training Squad. Comprised of the highest-performing competitors from the Brisbane event, this elite group will undergo a rigorous development program that includes workshops, overseas training opportunities, and one-on-one coaching with Experts.

These young Australians represent more than technical skill – they embody the resilience, attitude, and commitment to excellence that define the country’s vocational talent pool. The Skillaroos Training Squad will be officially announced in the coming months and will go on to compete for a place at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in September 2026.

Join the journey to Shanghai 2026

As WorldSkills Australia sets its sights on Shanghai, the organisation is inviting partners – including industry leaders, training providers, and businesses – to join them on the road to the world stage.

Support can take many forms, from funding and mentoring to training support and promotion. Every contribution helps build a stronger national team and reinforces the value of skills in shaping Australia’s future workforce.

“Your support is not just an investment in the team – it’s a commitment to raising the profile of skills excellence, empowering young Australians, and building a stronger, more skilled future workforce,” said Schwenke.

The 2025 National Championships & Skills Show proved once again that when government, educators, and industry unite behind a shared vision, the possibilities for Australia’s skills sector are limitless. As the Skillaroos prepare for their next challenge, the country watches on – proud, inspired, and ready to support their journey.