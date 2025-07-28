WorldSkills Australia – Honouring Australia’s top skill competitors

New South Wales was crowned the overall winner of the 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show. Images: WorldSkills Australia

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show brought together more than 600 of the nation’s top young competitors in Brisbane for a record-breaking celebration.

Australian skills and trades showcase – the 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships & Skills Show – wrapped up in mid-June. The event drew record crowds and awarded the nation’s best young apprentices, trainees and students with medallions that celebrate craftsmanship and unity. One of the largest National Championships in WorldSkills Australia’s 44-year history, the 2025 event shined a national spotlight on the role trades and skills play in Australia’s economic future.

“This has been one of the biggest and best National Championships in our history – and a true celebration of what’s possible when young people, educators, government, and industry come together to back skills,” said WorldSkills Australia CEO, Trevor Schwenke.

Held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre from 12-14 June, the event drew more than 35,000 visitors, who witnessed more than 600 competitors from every state and territory go head-to-head across more than 60 skill categories.

“Brisbane was an incredible host, and it was fantastic to walk the floor and witness the outstanding level of competition, as the nation’s best young skills talent gave it their all,” said Schwenke. “Their passion was inspiring and I’m sure many visitors are now considering where a vocational career could take them.”

Manufacturing had a large showing at the event, with the Manufacturing & Engineering Technology cluster showcasing numerous sectors, including:

Additive Manufacturing;

Construction Steel Work;

Electrical Control;

Fitting;

Industry 4.0;

Mechatronics;

Sheetmetal Technology;

Turning;

VETiS AR Welding;

VETiS Metals & Engineering; and;

Welding.

This year’s event was supported by the Queensland Government, TAFE Queensland and a nationwide network of industry, education, and community partners.

“We’re grateful to the Queensland Government, TAFE Queensland, our partners and the entire Brisbane community for embracing this event and helping us raise the profile of vocational education nationally,” said Schwenke.

Taking home the top honours

After three days of competition, New South Wales was crowned the overall winner, topping the medal tally with outstanding results across multiple categories.

Among the standout achievements were the following top awards:

• Best of Nation – Lily-Grace Toohill, Victoria – Jewellery, recognised as the highest-performing competitor across all categories.

• VETiS Shield – NSW, awarded Best Performing State for Vocational Education and Training in Schools.

• Evatt Shield – Melbourne East Region, awarded Best Performing Region.

Competitors who excelled in WorldSkills-recognised international skill categories may now have the opportunity to be selected to join Team Australia, better known as ‘The Skillaroos’. Here, they will represent the nation at the 48th WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, 2026.

“I congratulate our latest medallists and all competitors who gave up their free time to hone their skills, and who put themselves forward to compete at the highest level, on the country’s biggest skills stage,” said Queensland Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Hon Ross Bates MP.

A showcase of skill, dedication and possibility

Alongside active competitions, hands-on Try’aSkill stations proved a drawcard for students, families and career seekers. Additionally, thousands visited the co-located Brisbane Careers and Employment Expo to connect directly with training providers, industry leaders, and employers.

International interest was strong, with more than 60 Asia-Pacific delegates attending as part of a global knowledge exchange hosted by TAFE Queensland. Representatives from China and Timor-Leste also took part as special international guests, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the program.

On the tools and in the spotlight

While the event was undoubtedly a success, it was the competitors who brought it to life. One such competitor was Jack Sheehan, representing Tasmania in Sheetmetal Technology. For Sheehan, the event was not only a great chance to meet new people and share ideas, but also to refine essential trade skills.

“Training for the competition’s really helped me focus on the key elements of the trade – the small things you don’t always think about, but that can make a big difference to the quality of your work,” he said. “I’ve already seen how much that attention to detail helps on the job.

“The skills I’ve picked up along my journey have come in handy outside of work too – I’ve helped some mates out with their projects, and I even built an outdoor kitchen for my mum.”

Cody Harrington, who represented Queensland in Turning, said he found the opportunity by chance when seeking diesel fitting work experience due to his passion for tinkering and fixing things.

“Then my workplace happened to be looking for turning apprentices at the time. I ended up doing a few trial days and it just clicked – I knew straight away it was what I wanted to do,” said Harrington. “The training for the National Competition’s been tough, but I enjoy pushing myself and learning how to get things right down to the smallest detail. It’s a career that really rewards precision and problem-solving, and that’s what I love about it.”

Cooper Thonely, who represented the ACT in Welding, said his passion began at school, where he discovered a love for making things with his hands and working with metal.

“I’m really keen to carve out a career in fabrication, and I always try to produce the best quality work I can. WorldSkills has been a great way to push myself and connect with others in the industry,” he said. “The whole journey has opened my eyes to what’s possible in this field — and I’m ready for it.”

The 2025 WorldSkills National Championships was more than a competition — it was a showcase of dedication, talent, and the bright future of Australia’s skilled trades. As the next generation of professionals rise, events like this reaffirm the critical role of vocational education in building the nation.