Last week, Incat Tasmania reached another defining moment in maritime history, with the world’s largest battery-electric ship commencing harbour trials in the River Derwent for the first time.

This marks the first occasion that Hull 096 – the largest battery-electric vessel ever constructed – has moved under its own battery-electric propulsion, signalling the transition from construction to operational testing for the 130-metre ship.

The harbour trials will see the vessel undertake a carefully managed series of movements on the Derwent, allowing crews to test propulsion, manoeuvrability, control systems, and onboard operational performance in real-world conditions.

The trials represent the first time a ship of this size and passenger-vehicle capacity has operated solely on battery power anywhere in the world, marking a major step forward for large-scale electric shipping.

Incat Chairman Robert Clifford said the commencement of harbour trials was a critical moment for the project and the global maritime industry.

“This is the moment where the ship truly comes alive,” Mr Clifford said.

“Moving Hull 096 under its own battery-electric power is a world first at this scale and confirms that electric propulsion is viable for large commercial vessels.”

“Harbour trials allow us to test how all systems perform together in the water. It’s a significant step towards delivery and another major milestone in the evolution of sustainable shipbuilding.”

The harbour trials form part of an extensive testing and commissioning program that will continue in the lead-up to the vessel’s delivery to South America.