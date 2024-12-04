World-leading Moderna vaccine facility opens in VIC

Image: wacomka/stock.adobe.com

The Southern Hemisphere’s only mRNA manufacturing facility has opened in Victoria to ensure world-class mRNA vaccines and medicines can be made in Australia.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan today joined federal minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler and acting minister for Economic Growth Danny Pearson to open Moderna’s facility at Monash University’s Clayton campus.

“This is exactly what economic growth looks like: more investment, more jobs and more opportunity for all,” Premier Jacinta Allan.

“There are now three world-leading centres of medical research – Boston, London and Victoria.

“I’m proud that our state will make vaccines that Australia and the world can rely on.”

The facility is set to turbocharge the growth of Australia’s sovereign mRNA manufacturing industry and makes the nation one of very few countries in the world with end-to-end mRNA manufacturing capability.

The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses each year for respiratory diseases including influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.

Creating 500 jobs during construction – Moderna’s Australia operations will create 140 highly-skilled direct jobs and up to 500 jobs will be supported across advanced medical manufacturing, R&D, supply chains and the broader workforce.

Subject to regulatory approval, Moderna’s facility is expected to produce its first mRNA vaccines in 2025.

The facility is a key component of Moderna’s strategic investment into Australia, complemented by the opening of its Regional Research Centre for Respiratory Medicines and Tropical Disease and Moderna’s Headquarters for Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia and Oceania in Victoria in 2023.

With Moderna and also BioNTech establishing major hubs in the state, Victoria is the only place in the world where both mRNA leaders host research and development (R&D) and manufacturing operations.

The facility is the result of a 10-year partnership between the Australian Government, Victorian Government and Moderna.

The Victorian Government’s record investment of more than $1 billion in medical research has cemented the state as an international hub for medical research, with a workforce of over 30,000 driving incredible breakthroughs in treatment and patient care.

By 2035, Clayton’s booming medical research precinct will for the first time be connected by rail to Melbourne’s world-leading Biomedical Precinct in Parkville.

Parkville Station will open as part of the Metro Tunnel Project next year while Monash Station will open as part of the Suburban Rail Loop in 2035.





