Victoria has opened the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry, a move set to accelerate the state’s leadership in quantum technology and boost local economic growth.

Backed by both the Albanese and Allan Labor Governments, Quantum Brilliance’s new facility at Co-Labs in Notting Hill will manufacture lab-grown diamonds that enhance computing power in quantum devices.

The foundry integrates these synthetic diamonds directly into computer circuits, creating smaller, portable systems that can operate at room temperature – a breakthrough that could revolutionise quantum computing and sensing.

The Allan Labor Government supported the facility through Breakthrough Victoria, investing an initial $8 million and a further $10 million, alongside funding from the Made in Victoria: Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund. The Albanese Government’s National Reconstruction Fund contributed an additional $13 million, reinforcing the national Future Made in Australia strategy to grow sovereign manufacturing capability.

Quantum technology can deliver faster discoveries in fields such as medicine, drug development, and data processing, pushing beyond the limits of conventional systems. According to CSIRO modelling, Australia’s quantum industry could be worth nearly $6 billion and support 19,400 jobs by 2045.

Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres said public investment was critical to unlocking private innovation. “The Albanese Labor Government is proud to back a Future Made in Australia – where innovation meets sovereign capability,” he said. “Quantum Brilliance’s new quantum diamond foundry in Victoria is a world-first, and a powerful example of how public investment can unlock private ingenuity and drive economic growth.”

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson said Victoria was now leading the global charge. “With the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry, Victoria isn’t just on the map – we’re leading the way and driving the next wave of global innovation,” he said.

Breakthrough Victoria CEO Rod Bristow said the opening was a landmark for Victoria’s innovation economy. “This investment will accelerate quantum breakthroughs, create highly skilled local jobs, and position our state as a global leader in advanced technology and sovereign manufacturing.”

Quantum Brilliance Chief Technology Officer Dr Marcus Doherty said the foundry’s mission was to “unlock the potential of diamond-based quantum technologies by supplying high-performance quantum diamond at scale and accelerating the design and fabrication of quantum diamond devices.”