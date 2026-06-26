WorkSafe Victoria explains why smarter systems – not quick fixes – are the key to reducing workplace injury risks.

Hazardous manual handling remains a persistent risk across manufacturing, but WorkSafe Victoria’s guidance makes it clear that effective prevention lies in redesigning work, not relying on individual effort.

Across production environments, tasks such as packing and inspecting products are routine, yet they frequently involve repetitive reaching, twisting, and lifting. These movements – particularly when sustained over prolonged periods or performed at speed – can place employees at risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), including sprains, strains and soft-tissue injuries that may develop gradually or occur suddenly.

WorkSafe Victoria’s guidance highlights that controlling the risk should begin with solutions that eliminate hazards altogether. In many cases, this means automation. Where that is not reasonably practicable, employers are expected to implement the next most effective controls to reduce risk as far as possible.

On production lines, the physical setup often determines the level of risk. A conveyor that is too wide, for instance, can force employees to bend their backs more than 20 degrees and reach more than 30cm from the body – movements that, if repeated more than twice per minute or sustained over extended periods, increase the likelihood of MSDs. While the preferred response is elimination of the hazard through automation, reduced-risk alternatives may include bringing products closer to workers, positioning operators on both sides of the conveyor, or introducing job rotation alongside other controls. However, WorkSafe stresses that job rotation alone does not eliminate manual handling hazards.

Similarly, poorly positioned equipment can compound strain. Conveyors or containers set too low require repeated bending and reaching, while boxes positioned too high lead to excessive wrist bending and lifting. Adjustments such as raising or lowering equipment, installing height-adjustable stands, or tilting containers towards the operator can reduce awkward postures. In each case, the principle remains the same: redesign the task to suit the worker, rather than expecting the worker to adapt.

When repetition becomes hazardous

Beyond workstation design, the pace and structure of work also play a critical role. Employees who are unable to keep up with production line speeds may be exposed to repetitive, high-frequency movements for more than 30 minutes continuously or more than two hours over a shift – work conditions linked to increased injury risk.

WorkSafe identifies several contributing factors, including insufficient staffing, unrealistic production targets, and limited recovery time. Control measures range from increasing staffing levels and introducing buffers, such as turntables that allow products to accumulate safely, to adjusting line speeds to a sustainable rate. Regular consultation with employees is essential to ensure that production expectations align with human capability.

The handling of rejected products presents another often-overlooked hazard. Double handling – where workers must repeatedly pick up and move defective items – can compound exposure to bending and reaching. Preferred solutions include improving machinery to prevent quality issues or introducing robotics and electronic inspection systems to remove the need for manual intervention.

Even seemingly minor design features, such as box flaps that remain upright, can contribute to strain by forcing awkward wrist movements. Here, simple fixtures or wedges to hold flaps in place can reduce unnecessary handling and improve ergonomics.

The limits of personal protective fixes

While engineering and administrative controls are central to risk reduction, WorkSafe is explicit about what does not work. Back belts – also known as lumbar belts or back support devices – are used in some workplaces, yet there is little evidence to support their effectiveness in preventing injury.

Designed to be worn during manual handling tasks, these belts are often assumed to provide additional support to the lower back. However, research shows they do not significantly reduce stress on the spine or surrounding muscles and ligaments. In terms of compressive and shear forces – the internal forces acting on the body – studies have found only minimal reductions, and in some cases the highest forces, occur while wearing a back belt.

According to WorkSafe, back belts do not reduce the workload on spinal muscles, meaning those muscles remain susceptible to fatigue and overuse. The regulator believes back belts may create a false sense of security, encouraging workers to lift heavier loads than they otherwise would.

There are also physiological concerns. Wearing a back belt can increase abdominal pressure, leading to stiff or exaggerated postures that may heighten injury risk. In some cases, blood pressure and breathing rates increase during lifting, potentially raising the risk of heart-related events in some individuals.

WorkSafe does acknowledge a limited role for back braces in rehabilitation. When prescribed by a doctor or physiotherapist following injury, they can help individuals manage recovery by reinforcing movement limitations. However, this is distinct from injury prevention and should not be treated as a substitute for proper risk control.

Lifting, moving and the law

The broader challenge of moving or lifting objects – particularly those that are large, heavy, bulky, or awkward – remains a core concern in manufacturing environments. Risks arise when items are handled from the ground, at low levels or above shoulder height, as well as during repetitive lifting tasks.

Common contributing factors include poor storage design, cluttered or uneven workspaces, inadequate equipment, and mismatches between loads and available handling aids. Time pressure and insufficient staffing can further increase risk, particularly where workers feel compelled to complete tasks quickly or without assistance.

Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (OHS Act), employers are required to provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without risks to health, so far as reasonably practicable. This includes ensuring that plant and systems of work are safe, that workplaces are properly maintained, and that employees are provided with adequate facilities, information, instruction, training, and supervision.

The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations 2017 (OHS Regulations) extend this duty specifically to hazardous manual handling, requiring employers to eliminate the risk of MSDs where reasonably practicable, or otherwise reduce the risk as far as possible.

Employees also carry responsibilities. They must take reasonable care for their own health and safety, as well as that of others, and co-operate with their employer’s efforts to maintain a safe workplace.

Education, consultation, and compliance

Central to WorkSafe’s approach is consultation and education. Employers are required to consult, so far as reasonably practicable, with employees and any health and safety representatives (HSRs) when identifying hazards and implementing control measures. This includes decisions about how tasks such as packing, inspecting, or lifting are performed, and ensuring that new controls do not introduce additional risks.

Consultation is not merely a regulatory requirement but a practical tool. Engaging employees in the design of work processes can lead to more effective solutions, as those performing the tasks are often best placed to identify inefficiencies and hazards.

WorkSafe provides a range of resources to support this process, including the Hazardous manual handling health and safety guide and the Compliance code: Hazardous manual handling. These materials outline the risks associated with manual handling and offer detailed guidance on control measures, from engineering solutions to administrative practices.

The message is consistent: hazardous manual handling is not an inevitable part of manufacturing. With the right combination of system design, worker involvement and evidence-based controls, risks can be reduced and removed. What is required is a shift away from reactive measures and towards proactive, structured approaches that prioritise long-term safety over short-term convenience.

WorkSafe Victoria offers Manual handling basics, a free, online education program, where small to medium employers can learn, find practical tools to help prevent MSDs, improve safety, and support a more productive workplace.

Register for Manual handling basics –

https://www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/manual-handling-basics