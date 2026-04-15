Each year, around 30 per cent of Victorian work cover claims relate to injuries caused by hazardous manual handling. In the manufacturing industry it’s even higher at around 38 per cent. Here’s what Work Safe Victoria has to say.

Manual handling is part of almost every job. It’s work that involves lifting, lowering, pushing, pulling, carrying, moving, holding or restraining something. This can often be a day-to-day occurrence for workers in manufacturing.

Manual handling work can also become hazardous in certain situations such as tasks that involve repetitive movement or holding an awkward posture. This puts workers at risk of injury.

These injuries are generally referred to as musculoskeletal disorders or MSDs. Aches and pains from work might seem minor, but MSDs can lead to chronic pain and permanent disability.

Think about your workplace. How are the risks associated with hazardous manual handling controlled?

The WorkSafe website houses tools and information to help you identify and control the risks associated with hazardous manual handling.

[N(1]Correct if looking at all claims submitted (33.7 in past five years). Looking at accepted claims (which is usually what we do) it’s averaged around 37 per cent in the past five years.

This video will provide you with information about WorkSafe’s hazardous manual handling educational tools, resources and guidance materials.

Register now for Manual handing basics

If you’re after more practical tools to prevent MSDs, improve safety and support a more productive workplace, Manual handling basics is a free online workshop helping Victorian small to medium workplaces prevent MSDs – register today!

https://www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/manual-handling-basics