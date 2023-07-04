Pilot Air is committed to working with customers to provide sustainable and future-proofed solutions that set businesses up for success.

Pilot Air addresses the needs of the now with an intelligent and experienced outlook on the future. Advanced technologies are critical in forecasting demands, productivity, and energy efficiencies.

The team works with customers to analyse individual needs and employs advanced software and quantitative data to implement compressed air strategies that guarantee performance, minimise energy consumption and provide long-term asset security.

Working with a host of large-scale enterprises, Pilot Air has honed its capabilities and built long-term relationships with many high-functioning Australian businesses.

Its customer-first focus has brought a new level of credibility and integrity to the compressed air industry. Designing, manufacturing, installing, and commissioning the very latest in customised compressed air solutions that are tailored to each customer is why so many complex industries rely on Pilot Air for the very best in equipment, advice, and service.

The Pilot Air name is synonymous with service, performance and customisation. The company ensures that its business understands yours. It takes an in-depth analysis of your needs and unearths solutions that save time and money and mitigate unnecessary waste and cost.

The Pilot Air team has intensive expertise across multiple applications. From warehousing and logistics, water treatment projects, the food and beverage industries, theme parks, defence, mining, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, construction, medical and pharmaceutical, they work side by side with clients to form long-term strategies that enable them to plan their growth with confidence.

As an Australian family-owned single disciple company Pilot Air is Australia’s leading provider of air compressors and complete compressed air solutions.

Pilot Air’s extensive after-sales network supports installations across the country, while its technical team is highly specialised in solving complex large-scale problems for leading corporate and enterprise clients.

Accountability and client satisfaction are integral benchmarks for every project it undertakes, and with Pilot Air, your project is in the hands of industry leaders and industry experts with over forty years of experience delivering the highest quality compressed air solutions in the Australian market.