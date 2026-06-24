Construction has begun on Western Australia’s first advanced manufacturing and renewable energy hub, with work now underway on the Cook government’s $55 million Advanced Manufacturing Technology Hub (AMTECH) in Picton.

The project will establish an anchor tenant site within a new industrial hub designed to support advanced manufacturing, technology development and renewable energy supply chains in the South West.

Development WA is overseeing construction, while the Department of Energy and Economic Diversification will release a request for proposal for an anchor tenant in July.

The facility is intended to help diversify the regional economy and support businesses involved in the transition away from state-owned coal-fired power generation by 2030.

The future anchor tenant will work with the state government to manufacture components needed for the energy transition, creating new opportunities for local industry.

Energy and decarbonisation and manufacturing minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the project would strengthen local manufacturing capability and support employment growth.

“Local manufacturing is good for jobs, good for businesses and good for our State’s economy,” she said.

“That’s why the Cook Labor Government is investing in a future Made in WA, by delivering projects like the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Hub to support and increase our advanced manufacturing and renewable capabilities.”

The government has also linked the project to broader investment in workforce development, including Free TAFE and training initiatives aimed at supporting clean energy and advanced manufacturing industries.

Since Clean Energy and Advanced Manufacturing courses became low-fee in 2020, South Regional TAFE has reported a 75 per cent increase in Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician enrolments and a 59 per cent increase in Certificate III in Engineering – Mechanical Trade (Fitting/Machining) enrolments.

Planning and lands minister John Carey said construction marked a significant milestone.

“I am pleased to see earthmoving works underway at the AMTECH site,” he said.

“The works will unlock more industrial land and provide increased opportunities to enhance manufacturing capabilities in the South West.”

South West minister Don Punch said the project would create skilled jobs and support long-term economic development across the region.

“Reaching this construction milestone is a major step forward for the South West, strengthening the region’s role in the State economy and unlocking new opportunities in advanced manufacturing and clean energy,” he said.

Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns said the investment would help ensure the region remained central to Western Australia’s future energy system.