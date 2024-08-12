Work on transmission line that connects Pilbara to a green energy future has commenced

Image: Sundry Photography/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has announced that development is underway for the Pilbara’s first major transmission line, aimed at delivering clean electricity to the Burrup Peninsula.

Plans are progressing for the delivery of a new high-capacity common use transmission line to link renewable energy generation in the Maitland Strategic Industrial Area with Karratha and major Pilbara industry players.

Energy minister Reece Whitby said he wants to see WA at the forefront of the global energy transition.

“To do that, we must decarbonise the Pilbara, which has for decades driven our State’s economic success and will continue to do so as demand for green steel, battery metals, and clean hydrogen exports grows,” said Whitby.

Traditional Owners, the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation, and Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation are continuing to work alongside Perdaman, Woodside, and Yara Pilbara on the groundbreaking development.

The project has the potential to be the first in the State to attract concessional finance from the Commonwealth’s Rewiring the Nation fund, up to $3 billion of which has been allocated to WA.

The State Government is continuing to work closely with Traditional Owners and industry to design the transmission assets, while ensuring minimal On Country impact.

The Pilbara is the engine room of WA’s economy, responsible for about 20 per cent of Gross State Product and contributing about a quarter of State Government revenue.