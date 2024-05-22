Women in Manufacturing Summit 2024: 20-22 August, Melbourne

Image: Quest Events

Following last year’s standout event, the Women in Manufacturing Summit 2024 is coming to Melbourne this August with exciting new speakers, all new content, engaging new formats, and more opportunities to meet, learn from and build relationships with your peers in the industry.

The event offers a dynamic platform for women in manufacturing to elevate their leadership, enhance their knowledge of critical developments across the sector, and build relationships with peers at multiple networking opportunities including dinner, drinks, champagne roundtables and more.

You’ll learn how to navigate an evolving industry, stay on top of the latest trends, and master strategies needed to develop the skills necessary for operational and leadership excellence.

This event is a must-attend for all women in manufacturing, offering unbeatable opportunities to steer your career towards success and help drive the change needed within the industry.

Day one speaker highlights:

Samantha Read , Chief Executive Officer, Chemistry Australia

, Chief Executive Officer, Karin Vosmansky , Executive Director, Mack Valves

, Executive Director, Clair Edwards , Technical Director, Oceania, Symrise AG

, Technical Director, Oceania, Jayne Glasson , Head of Research & Development, Tegel Foods

, Head of Research & Development, Kate Whitney , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Treasury Wine Estates

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Loulou Hammad, Customer Director, Alstom

Customer Director, Laura Besley, Head of Sustainability, CSR

Day two speaker highlights:

Honi Walker , Chief Executive Officer, South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Meighan Heard , Executive Director, Commercial & Corporate, Mitsubishi Electric Australia

, Executive Director, Commercial & Corporate, Serena Ross , Chief Executive Officer, Circuitwise Electronics Manufacturing

, Chief Executive Officer, Carissa Mansfield , General Manager People & Culture, Mackay Sugar

, General Manager People & Culture, Donna Paxton, General Manager – Group Human Resources, Jayco

General Manager – Group Human Resources, Hannah Campbell, Procurement Manager, Incitec Pivot

Procurement Manager, Adam Carpenter, Manufacturing Mill Manager, Kimberly-Clark

Visit the website for full-agenda and speaker line-up.

7 reasons you need to be at the Women in Manufacturing Summit 2024:

Be part of the leading event for women in manufacturing, specifically designed to help you move your career and your organisation forward

Understand the big trends shaping manufacturing, by hearing how companies like Treasury Wine , CSR and Turosi view technology and sustainability

, and view technology and sustainability Uncover impactful strategies to enhance effective leadership training, reporting, and mentorship approaches

Develop essential skills including leadership, communication, creative & analytical thinking, problem solving, and business acumen

Experience interactive champagne roundtables to discuss ideas, gain practical advice, and network with peers

Participate in open and honest discussions on how men and women must work together to drive change within the industry

Strengthen your professional network by connecting with experienced, authentic & engaging leaders who can help you achieve your potential

Manufacturers’ Monthly members save 10% off the registration fee with VIP code ‘MM10’. Book online here or call +61 (0)2 9977 0565.