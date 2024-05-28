Women in Manufacturing Program celebrates success with NRL team

Image: winnievinzence / stock.adobe.com

The participants of the first Women in Manufacturing Mentoring Program were joined by Manufacturing minister Glenn Butcher and Brisbane Broncos players to celebrate the program nearing completion.

Queensland’s first Women in Manufacturing Mentoring Program has been running since January 2024.

The 11 mentoring pairs have met each month, with mentors passing on their knowledge and experience.

The mentees were drawn from Queensland schools, including Glenala State High School and St James, with the mentors being from a range of industries including Elexon Electronics, Drake Trailers and Mayneline Joinery Pty Ltd.

Today’s celebration ahead of the final mentor session was a chance for networking and for participants to meet Bronco’s ambassadors.

“This partnership with the Brisbane Broncos builds upon initiatives in our Women in Manufacturing Strategy like our Leading Apprentice Awards and ‘She Made It’ Docuseries.

“This mentoring program has exceeded our expectations. The mentees have heard directly from industry about what it’s like in today’s manufacturing industry and received great encouragement on their own career goals,” said Butcher.

This was before touring Graham Lusty Trailers (GLT) in Carole Park to learn more about the diverse variety of manufacturing roles available in businesses across the state.

Led by CEO Shay Chalmers the tour is also an opportunity to hear first-hand from a leading female in Queensland’s manufacturing sector about how to build a rewarding career in manufacturing.

“Women represent a vast, untapped talent pool and initiatives such as the Mentoring Program are important to guide and encourage more young women to pursue a career in manufacturing.

“I was so happy to open our factory for program participants to do a site tour and to see for themselves just how exciting a career in manufacturing really can be,” said Chalmers.

The Women in Manufacturing Mentoring Program was created to deliver leadership opportunities to women working in manufacturing.

The fresh perspectives provided by the program have also revealed the barriers facing young women thinking about a manufacturing career.

Beyond the Broncos Ambassador, Ali Brigginshaw said the program aligns with the values of the Broncos.

“We welcome the opportunity to help attract and retain more women into traditionally male-dominated roles.