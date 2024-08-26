Image: Prime Creative Media

The finalists for the 2024 Women in Industry Awards were announced back in April, recognising exceptional female leaders across various industrial sectors.

The 11th annual Women in Industry Awards were held at the Dolton House, Hyde Park, Sydney, recognising the achievements of exceptional women across various industries.

The event celebrates outstanding women working across mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, and construction and infrastructure.

The gala dinner was opened by MC, Samantha Lane, an award-winning broadcast journalist and author.

Lane announced the first winner gong of the night in the was for Business Development Success of the Year Award, which: “Recognises those who have created new growth opportunities and allow their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.”

This award was won by Sandra Robinson from United Rentals.

“In the first six months of this role, Sandra exceeded her sales targets by a whopping 252 per cent,” said Lane.

“I had to double check that there wasn’t a typo in the script.”

Possibly the biggest highlight of the night was Derelle Mitchell taking home the Woman of the Year award, which is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.

Speaking on her win, Mitchell said: “I started this company (Health Focus Manufacturing), from very humble beginnings,” said Mitchell.

“I’ve provided jobs to single mums, as well as mums who have never worked before, giving them a chance.

“I find the most enjoyment in my job from giving people a chance and helping them secure employment. I truly love what I do.”

Mitchell was also awarded the Excellence in Manufacturing Award, which recognises an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.

Mitchell founded Health Focus Manufacturers in November 2011 after purchasing the assets of a closing cosmetic manufacturing company.

Starting with just three staff, a basic commercial property, and a small office space converted into a lab, she built the business into a $10 billion enterprise.

Now, on the cusp of launching a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Mitchell has surrounded herself with industry experts.

She has taken a hands-on approach, focusing on processes, quality products, and collaborative customer relationships to create a world-class brand.

“To receive this award, I’m way out of my safety zone here, I’m used to wearing my safety vest and steel caps,” Mitchell remarked.

“I may have won this award alone, but I’ve surrounded myself with some very special people who work with me.

“As I mentioned, we started with three people, and now I’ve networked to 60 staff, with 80 per cent being women.

“I have a wonderful family who has supported me all the way. My wonderful son nominated me for this award, so I’ll talk to him after this. I’m very humbled and thank you so much.”

Other notable winners include Allyson Woodford, from the APA Group, who received the Excellence in Engineering Award.

Throughout her acceptance speech, Woodford credited her former boss, her grandmother, her mother, and her father.

“I’m very proud to be here tonight with my peers from ADA. We are a business looking to the future, working with both young engineers and seasoned professionals on the energy transition,” said Woodford.

“There are a few people I need to thank. First, my grandmother, who passed away at the end of last year and was a significant role model for me.

“My mother, who found opportunities for me, including getting me into a science camp, and my father, who was an exceptional role model.

“Thank you very much. I am incredibly proud and grateful for this award,”

Continuing the celebration of remarkable talent, the Women in Industry Awards also honoured several other outstanding individuals for their contributions across various sectors.

Other winners of this year’s awards included Kate Leone from UGL, who was named Rising Star of the Year for her work on the M6 Stage 1 Project, and Steph Gee from CM & SM Gee Electrical, recognised with the Industry Advocacy Award, represented by Steph Andrade. Kirstin Reblin from Opal Packaging won Mentor of the Year, while Anne Modderno from Swietelsky received the Excellence in Transport award.

Sinead Booth from Fortescuee, represented by Sophie Davies, won Excellence in Mining, and Sinead Redmond from GeelongPort was awarded Excellence in Construction.

Finally, Vesna Olles from BOC Limited won the Excellence in Energy award, which recognises contributions to the renewable, electricity, pipeline, or oil and gas industries.

Sponsors

The Women in Industry Awards showcased a diverse range of sponsors committed to excellence and innovation across various sectors.

This event owes much of its success to the generous support of its sponsors.

PACCAR Australia, with its rich 50-year history, celebrateds milestones in manufacturing trucks tailored for Australian conditions.

Atlas Copco emphasises diversity and innovation, supporting the Rising Star of the Year category to advance gender balance in industry.

Komatsu advocates for corporate social responsibility, aligning its business values with community support through sustainable solutions, sponsoring the Industry Advocacy Award.

SEW-EURODRIVE, a global leader in power transmission systems, backed Excellence in Engineering, while Fulton Hogan, renowned for its work in infrastructure excellence, supportes the Woman of the Year Award.

Kenter, a woman-owned freight forwarding company, sponsors the Excellence in Transport award, highlighting its commitment to tailored logistics and exceptional service.

Fulton Hogan, a large infrastructure construction company based in New Zealand and Australia. They specialise in constructing and maintaining transport, water, energy, mining, and land development infrastructure.

These sponsorships underscore dedication to industry advancement, innovation, and community impact.