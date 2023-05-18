Women in AI APAC 2023 finalists announced

The Women in AI APAC 2023 finalists have been narrowed to just two finalists across each of the 18 categories in response to the exceptional standard of entries across the Asia-Pacific.

The WAI Awards 2023 APAC honour the top Women in AI in the Asia-Pacific and is committed to supporting and rewarding excellence to Women in AI.

Two finalists have been announced for the WAI Trailblazer Award and two finalists for the inaugural Indigenous Leadership in AI Award.

This year’s awards return to Sydney on 16 June 2023 at the iconic Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The invitation-only event will commence with a separate Awards Ceremony in the Domain Theatre to recognise, reward and celebrate the achievements of women in AI across APAC, followed by a gala dinner in the Gallery’s Entrance Court.

This year’s finalists are:

WAI Trailblazer Award

Maria Liuzzi | Australia

Qinghua Lu | Australia

Indigenous Leadership in AI Award

Angella Ndaka | New Zealand

Andree Nenkam Mentho | Australia

AI in Health

Faezeh Marzbanrad | Australia

Fatemeh Vafaee | Australia

AI in Mining

Malgorzata Sikora | Australia

Lun-Wei Ku | Taiwan

AI in Law

Arisa Ema | Japan

Rita Matulionyte | Australia

AI in Finance

Kendra Vant | Australia

Maneet Singh | India

AI in Agribusiness and Rural Development

Saba Samiei | New Zealand

Mahla Nejati | New Zealand

AI in Cyber Security

Rachael Greaves | Australia

Olya Ohrimenko | Australia

AI in Education

Wafa Johal | Australia

Yi-Shan Tsai | Australia

AI in Defence and Intelligence

Zena Assaad | Australia

Sara Webb | Australia

AI in Infrastructure

Riya Aggarwal | Australia

Orla Glynn | Australia

AI in Manufacturing

Kari Jones | New Zealand

Mya Thandar | Japan

AI in Creative Industries

Miriam Hochwald | Australia

Shruti Nagpal | India

AI in Sport

Elisa Koch | Australia

Alice Sweeting | Australia

AI in Climate

Sumudu Senanayake | Sri Lanka

Kam Lin MAH | Malaysia

AI in Environment and Biodiversity

Petra Kuhnert | Australia

Xun Li | Australia

AI in Space

Rizka Widyarini Purwanto | Indonesia

Anais Möller | Australia

AI in Humanitarian Action

Jessica Ford | Australia

Armielyn Obinguar | Philippines

AI in Innovation

Samantha Lengyel | Australia

Yang Song | Australia

Communicating AI

Cathy Robinson | Australia

Parul Pandey | India

Each of this years’ 18 awards categories are judged on innovation, leadership and inspiration; their global potential and impact, and ability of their AI solution to provide positive outcomes for their community and citizens.

After the winners of each category are announced, the inaugural Indigenous Leadership in AI Award, the WAI Trailblazer Award, two runners up and the overall WAI Innovator of the year will be presented.

Every winner will benefit from endorsement, prestige, recognition, opportunities for collaboration, extensive media exposure, while the top winners will share in a $50,000 prize pool and additional valuable prizes.

Surrounded by a display of the best of international and Australian art, the visually spectacular arena creates a unique space where the 350 guests from the AI and business community can network and celebrate in recognition of the winners and finalists of the WAI Women in AI Awards.