Women in AI APAC 2023 finalists announced

The Women in AI APAC 2023 finalists have been narrowed to just two finalists across each of the 18 categories in response to the exceptional standard of entries across the Asia-Pacific.
The WAI Awards 2023 APAC honour the top Women in AI in the Asia-Pacific and is committed to supporting and rewarding excellence to Women in AI.
Two finalists have been announced for the WAI Trailblazer Award and two finalists for the inaugural Indigenous Leadership in AI Award.
This year’s awards return to Sydney on 16 June 2023 at the iconic Art Gallery of New South Wales.
The invitation-only event will commence with a separate Awards Ceremony in the Domain Theatre to recognise, reward and celebrate the achievements of women in AI across APAC, followed by a gala dinner in the Gallery’s Entrance Court.
This year’s finalists are:
WAI Trailblazer Award
Maria Liuzzi | Australia
Qinghua Lu | Australia
Indigenous Leadership in AI Award
Angella Ndaka | New Zealand
Andree Nenkam Mentho | Australia
AI in Health
Faezeh Marzbanrad | Australia
Fatemeh Vafaee | Australia
AI in Mining
Malgorzata Sikora | Australia
Lun-Wei Ku | Taiwan
AI in Law
Arisa Ema | Japan
Rita Matulionyte | Australia
AI in Finance
Kendra Vant | Australia
Maneet Singh | India
AI in Agribusiness and Rural Development
Saba Samiei | New Zealand
Mahla Nejati | New Zealand
AI in Cyber Security
Rachael Greaves | Australia
Olya Ohrimenko | Australia
AI in Education
Wafa Johal | Australia
Yi-Shan Tsai | Australia
AI in Defence and Intelligence
Zena Assaad | Australia
Sara Webb | Australia
AI in Infrastructure
Riya Aggarwal | Australia
Orla Glynn | Australia
AI in Manufacturing
Kari Jones | New Zealand
Mya Thandar | Japan
AI in Creative Industries
Miriam Hochwald | Australia
Shruti Nagpal | India
AI in Sport
Elisa Koch | Australia
Alice Sweeting | Australia
AI in Climate
Sumudu Senanayake | Sri Lanka
Kam Lin MAH | Malaysia
AI in Environment and Biodiversity
Petra Kuhnert | Australia
Xun Li | Australia
AI in Space
Rizka Widyarini Purwanto | Indonesia
Anais Möller | Australia
AI in Humanitarian Action
Jessica Ford | Australia
Armielyn Obinguar | Philippines
AI in Innovation
Samantha Lengyel | Australia
Yang Song | Australia
Communicating AI
Cathy Robinson | Australia
Parul Pandey | India
Each of this years’ 18 awards categories are judged on innovation, leadership and inspiration; their global potential and impact, and ability of their AI solution to provide positive outcomes for their community and citizens.
After the winners of each category are announced, the inaugural Indigenous Leadership in AI Award, the WAI Trailblazer Award, two runners up and the overall WAI Innovator of the year will be presented.
Every winner will benefit from endorsement, prestige, recognition, opportunities for collaboration, extensive media exposure, while the top winners will share in a $50,000 prize pool and additional valuable prizes.
Surrounded by a display of the best of international and Australian art, the visually spectacular arena creates a unique space where the 350 guests from the AI and business community can network and celebrate in recognition of the winners and finalists of the WAI Women in AI Awards.