Industry excellence was on display as Australia’s leading women took centre stage last night at the 2026 Women in Industry Awards.

Bringing together innovators, trailblazers and change-makers from across the nation at Doltone House Darling Island Wharf in Sydney, the awards recognised the remarkable achievements of women who are breaking barriers, driving innovation and shaping the future of Australia’s industrial sectors.

Following a record number of nominations and attendance of more than 350 industry professionals, supporters, and guests at the gala dinner, the 2026 Awards marked the largest event since the program’s inception.

In her opening address, Molly Hancock, Head of Events Marketing at Prime Creative Media, praised the high calibre of this year’s nominations and reflected on the growing influence of the awards in championing achievement, leadership, and innovation across the industry.

“The quality of nominations received this year has once again been exceptional. Every nominee and finalist has demonstrated excellence in their field, a commitment to delivering outstanding results, and a determination to make a positive difference within their organisation, industry and community,” she said.

The 2026 Awards featured 15 categories celebrating outstanding achievement across leadership, emerging talent, workplace safety, and excellence in a diverse range of industries. This year’s program introduced four new award categories including Women in Leadership, Marketer of the Year, Excellence in Health and Medicine, and Tradeswoman of the Year, further expanding recognition of women’s contributions across these key sectors.

The 2026 Women in Industry Awards winners:

Tradeswoman of the Year- Shannen Jeffery, Newmont

Women in Leadership- Karlie Zec, Tiny Tins

Mentor of the Year- Laura Canning, Komatsu

Excellence in Transport- True Ross, Ross Transport

Excellence in Mining- Brooke Adamson, Newmont

Industry Advocacy Award- Tatiana Delendik, Grundfos

Rising Star of the Year- 30 years and under- Caitlin Barlow, JATEC Transport

Business Development Success of the Year- Yuan Yuan, Sykes Group

Excellence in Health and Medicine- Dr Sarah Crowe, OOXii

Marketer of the Year- Caroline Luczynski, SMEC

Excellence in Energy- Louise Bishop, Zinfra Operations

Excellence in Construction- Alysse Reedy, Fulton Hogan Construction

Excellence in Manufacturing- Charline Siccardi, Argon & Co

Safety Advocacy Award- Sarah Barnbrook, Away from Keyboard Inc.

Excellence in Engineering- Hoda Ehsani, Fortescue

The evening culminated with the presentation of the program’s highest honour, the Woman of the Year Award, which is chosen from the winners of the 15 nominated award categories. Taking home the premier award this year was Brooke Adamson from Newmont.

Beyond recognising outstanding achievements, the Women in Industry Awards serve as an important platform for fostering connection, collaboration and progress across Australia’s industrial sectors. The event brings together women from different industries and career stages, creating valuable opportunities to build networks, share experiences and inspire future leaders.

Head to the website to see learn more about the awards and to see the full list of winners – womeninindustry.com.au