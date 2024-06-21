Winners of Australia’s first AI Sprint has been unveiled

Australia’s inaugural AI Sprint has awarded half a million dollars in funding to help three Aussie artificial intelligence (AI) companies to launch their promising prototypes to market.

Australia’s AI Sprint is a collaboration between the National AI Centre, Australia’s largest innovation community Stone & Chalk, and Google Cloud.

Chosen from over 190 start-ups, the winning prototypes were Dragonfly Thinking’s complex decision navigator, Kindship’s NDIS guidance system, and Empathetic AI’s tax co-pilot.

National AI Centre director, Stela Solar said these startups demonstrated remarkable potential to solve a critical market need.

“They were chosen for their ability to scale an innovative, responsible, and competitive AI business in today’s market,” Solar said.

“They all have exceptionally bright futures ahead of them, and we’re proud to have provided the opportunity to help them transform their AI concepts into real-world impact.”

Winner Dragonfly Thinking will be awarded $300,000 worth of research and development support from a leading Australian research institution and facilitation services from CSIRO’s SME Connect.

Dragonfly Thinking develops AI tools that make it easier for teams to think less rigidly and more inclusively about difficult business and policy problems.