Winners of Australia’s first AI Sprint has been unveiled

Australia’s inaugural AI Sprint has awarded half a million dollars in funding to help three Aussie artificial intelligence (AI) companies to launch their promising prototypes to market.
Australia’s AI Sprint is a collaboration between the National AI Centre, Australia’s largest innovation community Stone & Chalk, and Google Cloud.
Chosen from over 190 start-ups, the winning prototypes were Dragonfly Thinking’s complex decision navigator, Kindship’s NDIS guidance system, and Empathetic AI’s tax co-pilot.
National AI Centre director, Stela Solar said these startups demonstrated remarkable potential to solve a critical market need.
“They were chosen for their ability to scale an innovative, responsible, and competitive AI business in today’s market,” Solar said.
“They all have exceptionally bright futures ahead of them, and we’re proud to have provided the opportunity to help them transform their AI concepts into real-world impact.”
Winner Dragonfly Thinking will be awarded $300,000 worth of research and development support from a leading Australian research institution and facilitation services from CSIRO’s SME Connect.
Dragonfly Thinking develops AI tools that make it easier for teams to think less rigidly and more inclusively about difficult business and policy problems.
Kindship and Empathetic AI however will also receive $100,000 worth of support.
Kindship’s Barb is an AI-powered personal assistant providing 24/7 guidance and support on navigating the NDIS, offering instant advice on budgeting, provider selection, and therapy options.
Empathetic AI’s tax co-pilot Luna provides scenario analysis, real-time ATO private ruling updates, and automated legislation reference checks.
The winners will also be eligible for support services from Stone & Chalk to help them secure the essential capital, customers, expertise and talent to successfully launch their business.
CEO of Stone & Chalk Group, Chris Kirk, said that the AI Sprint demonstrated Australia’s commitment to nurturing a thriving and successful AI industry.
“By bringing together the brightest minds, innovative ideas and cutting-edge resources, we have fostered an environment ripe for groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence,” said Kirk.
Michael Langford, head of VC & Startup Ecosystem JAPAC, Google Cloud, said the calibre of participating teams had been truly impressive.
“Google Cloud is proud to support the AI Sprint, fostering innovation and empowering startups to build a stronger digital future by addressing critical national challenges through AI,” said Langford.
The National AI Centre, Stone & Chalk, and Google Cloud extend their congratulations to the top 10 and top 35, whose AI prototypes reflect the remarkable talent in Australia’s startup scene.