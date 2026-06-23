Australia’s renewable energy build-out presents a rare opportunity to revitalise domestic manufacturing, according to Weld Australia, which is urging governments to back local production of wind and transmission towers through targeted policy measures.

The industry body says the scale of renewable infrastructure planned across the country could deliver long-term benefits for manufacturers, fabricators and regional communities if more of the work is undertaken locally.

The call follows the Federal Government’s latest Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) results, announced in late May, which selected 19 projects and exceeded its original 5GW target by more than 50 per cent. The projects will deliver 7.8GW of generation capacity – enough to power four million households across the National Electricity Market – while associated hybrid projects will add 7.9GWh of storage capacity.

Weld Australia chief executive officer Geoff Crittenden said the growing pipeline of renewable projects represented an immediate opportunity for Australian industry.

“This is not an abstract future opportunity. It is happening now,” Crittenden said.

“Every wind farm needs towers. Every transmission project needs steel. Every major energy project requires fabrication, welding, logistics, engineering and skilled workers. These are exactly the capabilities Australian industry already has.”

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources has recently consulted on domestic manufacturing opportunities for wind and transmission infrastructure, noting Australia has a “unique opportunity to build a competitive, viable and resilient domestic manufacturing industry for wind and transmission towers”.

Weld Australia has developed a four-pillar framework aimed at supporting local manufacturing. The proposal includes stable demand through a domestic wind quota, a 20 per cent local content mandate, production incentives and investment in manufacturing capability.

The organisation says examples already exist. At Squadron Energy’s Uungula Wind Farm in NSW, Precision Oxycut fabricated steel plates for 69 wind turbine anchor cages using Australian-made steel supplied by BlueScope. The project created six new jobs and helped revive apprenticeship pathways at the company.

“Uungula shows what is possible when Australian steel, Australian fabrication and Australian project developers work together,” Crittenden said.

“The anchor cages are only part of the opportunity. The real prize is wind towers and transmission towers – the large-scale fabricated steel components that can sustain workshops, apprenticeships, engineering teams and regional industrial communities for decades.”

The framework has been developed through an industry working group involving organisations including BlueScope, Goldwind Australia, Acciona, Nordex and Vestas, and is understood to be under consideration through Cabinet processes.

Modelling for a regional NSW facility suggests the industry could generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and up to $2.7 billion in additional economic activity between 2027 and 2040.

“Industry is ready. The project pipeline is emerging. Cabinet is engaged. Now we need policy certainty,” Crittenden said.