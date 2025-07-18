Win more work: The complete guide to dominating gateway by ICN

Image: ICN

Over $54.3 billion in contracts. That’s how much Australian and New Zealand businesses have secured through Gateway by ICN. With 95,000+ contracts awarded and counting, the platform represents one of the most significant opportunities for suppliers seeking growth.

But here’s the reality: simply having a profile isn’t enough. In a competitive marketplace where project owners are flooded with options, only optimised, standout profiles win work.

Gateway by ICN, the Industry Capability Network’s comprehensive supply chain solution, connects suppliers with projects of all sizes. As experienced procurement specialists, ICN saves time and money for both suppliers and project managers whilst facilitating billions in economic growth.

So how do you position your business to capture a share of this massive opportunity? It starts with a profile that demands attention.

Master your first impression: the power of summary and description

Your profile summary is your elevator pitch, especially crucial for paid subscribers who see it prominently displayed. In 1000 characters or less, you must answer four critical questions:

Who you are (company identity and credentials)

What you do (core products/services)

Where you operate (geographic scope and local capabilities)

For whom (target clients and industries)

Before and After Example:

Weak: “ABC Engineering is a company that provides engineering services to various industries across Australia.”

Strong: “ABC Engineering delivers award-winning mechanical and electrical solutions to mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure projects across Australia. 25+ years’ experience, ISO9001 certified, with proven track record managing $50M+ projects for BHP, Rio Tinto, and state governments.”

Your full description goes deeper, targeting ICN Industry Specialists who make connection decisions. Use this space to highlight differentiators, parent companies, major brands, and expansion capabilities. Think like your customers – what keywords would they search for?

Strategic capability positioning: think beyond today

Don’t just list current capabilities, position for growth. Gateway’s capability selection should reflect both your proven expertise and strategic expansion areas.

Pro Tip: Use the “Offerings” page strategically. Create broad headings that capture your full potential, then use industry-specific buzzwords that trigger buyer interest.

Example Industry Buzzwords:

Manufacturing: “Lean manufacturing,” “continuous improvement,” “Industry 4.0”

Mining: “FIFO expertise,” “hazardous area specialists,” “zero harm culture”

Government: “security clearance,” “local content,” “indigenous partnerships”

Remember: buyers search for specific experiences. Your profile should immediately signal relevance to their needs.

Leverage social proof: partners, clients, and projects that impress

Project owners want evidence of your capabilities. This section is your trophy case—showcase partnerships and clients that demonstrate scale, quality, and relevance.

What to Include:

Major client names (with permission)

Significant project values and outcomes

Strategic partnerships and joint ventures

Industry awards and recognitions

Case studies with measurable results

Example: “Current partnerships include Tier 1 contractors Lendlease and John Holland. Recent projects: $15M water treatment facility (City of Melbourne), $8M manufacturing upgrade (Nestlé), delivered on time and 5% under budget.”

Build trust through credentials: accreditations, certifications, and compliance

Many buyers filter suppliers by specific credentials. Make yours impossible to miss.

Essential Categories:

Quality Systems: ISO9001, AS9100, ISO14001

Safety Standards: ISO45001, SafeWork compliance

Industry-Specific: HACCP (food), AS/NZS 4801 (construction)

Insurance: Professional indemnity, public liability amounts

Licences: Trade licences, security clearances, registrations

Review Regularly: Expired certifications damage credibility. Keep this section current and relevant to your target markets.

Optimise for discovery: make your profile searchable

Your profile competes for attention in search results.

Search Optimisation Checklist:

Compelling first sentence: Make users want to click through

Keyword-rich descriptions: Use terms buyers actually search for

Clear value propositions: What makes you different?

Regular updates: Fresh content signals active engagement

Visual appeal: Premium subscribers benefit from banner images and custom URLs

Master the EOI process: your gateway to success

A strong Expression of Interest (EOI) is your bridge from profile to contract. Buyers evaluate EOIs against specific criteria:

Your next steps to gateway success

Audit Your Current Profile: Use this guide as a checklist

Gather Supporting Materials: Client testimonials, project photos, certifications

Optimise Section by Section: Don’t try to do everything at once

Stay Active: Regular updates signal engagement and growth

The bottom line

Gateway by ICN isn’t just a platform – it’s your pathway to $54.3 billion in opportunities. But success requires more than presence; it demands strategic positioning, continuous optimization, and professional presentation.

Every element of your profile should answer one question: “Why should project owners choose us?” Answer that convincingly, and you’ll join the thousands of suppliers who’ve transformed their businesses through Gateway.

Ready to optimise your profile? Visit Gateway by ICN and start implementing these strategies today. Your next major contract could be just one optimised profile away.

