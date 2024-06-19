Why Product Carbon Footprinting is the key to emissions reduction in Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Image: Siemens Australia

Sustainability sits close to the heart for Australia’s Food and Beverage sector. To date the industry has made significant strides to move towards a circular economy model, but it’s a race against the clock. More urgent work is needed across the entire supply chain.

Author: Milan P.S. Bawa, General Manager, Factory Automation and Motion Control, Siemens Ltd. Australia

According the World Economic Forum, decarbonising Scope 3 emissions — those embedded both upstream and downstream throughout a company’s supply chain – account for around 83% of the global food industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

An essential step in achieving complete supply chain transparency and action is through Product Carbon Footprinting (PCF), a way of measuring the greenhouse gases each individual product generates across its life cycle. As regulatory requirements across Food and Beverage grow more stringent, Product Carbon Footprinting will become the key tool businesses rely on in pursuit of sustainability goals.

Product Carbon Footprinting is achieved through a continuous data exchange along the entire value chain. It requires sophisticated digital solutions and is a prime example of how our global path to net zero and digitalisation are inherently interlinked. Currently, most PCF management tools use averaging methods to calculate emissions, which only provides static information. At Siemens, our recently developed SiGREEN tools allows organisations to quantify CO2 emissions as they occur on-site and aggregate them along the entire value chain. The result is a dynamic PCF that helps businesses make data-driven decisions for impactful reduction measures.

Tucker’s Natural successfully concludes first-of-its-kind net zero emissions PCF tracking pilot

Tucker’s Natural, a South Australian family-owned artisan baked snack producer, recently became the first food and beverage company in Australia to track and measure its supply chain CO2 emissions using Siemens’ Sigreen platform.

Tucker’s Natural was founded on the principle of producing ‘better for you’ baked snack products that are the best quality, all natural, sustainable and made with locally sourced ingredients. Alongside industry best practice and aggressive emissions reduction targets set by the major supermarkets, living true to this mission meant tracking and accelerating a path to net zero.

Launched in collaboration with Food South Australia (Food SA) and the South Australian Department of Industry Innovation and Science, the pilot gave Tucker’s Natural the opportunity to work closely with the Siemens team for over three months to track verifiable Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data across its supply chain.

The pilot enabled Tucker’s Natural to take giant strides towards its net zero commitments and Responsible Sourcing Program, providing an unparalleled opportunity to engage with their supply chain on a product level and quantify the CO2 contribution of individual components and suppliers. This has facilitated a cross-company effort towards decarbonisation, carbon reduction and net zero targets.

Thanks to the pilot, Tucker’s Natural is now in a position to meet the supermarkets’ targets. Having gone through the exercise with one product line, the company can easily scale and replicate the measurements for other products. Their team can calculate and attribute emissions data back to its production and products and deliver transparency to climate conscious consumers about the company’s emissions.

The pilot has proven that PCF tracking is a critical step for companies of all sizes aiming to address net zero.

