When a servo drive fails, replacing it might seem simple – but repair can often be the smarter, less complicated solution according to Datafactory.

An electronic servo drive is a complex box controlling high performance electric motors.

Industrial systems are dependent on electronic servo drives. They are everywhere. For example, they can be used to power up a CNC router or a robotic arm. They can drive a conveyor in a warehouse. They can even make the Mars Rover move around.

Despite the crucial role they play no one pays much attention to them until they fail.

But a failed servo drive is not really a problem, is it? There is no point of repairing it. You simply contact the drive maker and order a new one, right? Well not exactly. Very often an attempt to replace a failed servo drive is the start of a long journey full of surprises, however not always pleasant ones.

Firstly, you discover that the failed servo drive is obsolete. What’s more it has been obsolete for a few years and the company that used to make them does not hold any of them in stock anymore. They have a new model of course but it is not compatible with your control system.

Nor is it compatible with your servo motor. In fact, you would have to buy a new servo motor, new gearbox and employ a fitter to make a plate to mount the new gear required. But that is not all. A new drive comes with entirely different firmware (the software DNA of your servo unit).

Therefore, even if you successfully negotiate the servo motor issues, control system interface issues and quite often networking issues, you would still have to transcribe the servo drive application program, by for example re-writing all parameters in the manner that your new servo drive can understand.

You have to read the manual of the old servo drive. You also have to read the manual of the new servo drive. You might even have to employ a specialist to do it for you.

It finally occurs to you that if you decide to repair the old servo drive rather than source a new one, then you would not have to deal with any of the above outlined issues at all.

But who could repair it? This is the question you should have asked yourself in the first place.

