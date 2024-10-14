Why ifm’s hygienic magnetic flow meter is a game changer for food manufacturing

Image: ifm

There’s a new flow measurement sensor on the market that enables the transmission of digital data from liquid and creamy foods, giving food manufacturers insights they have never had before. It’s the SM Foodmag from ifm – a hygienic magnetic-inductive meter with IO-Link connectivity.

According to Ronel Lal, Industry Specialist for Food and Beverage at ifm, the SM Foodmag flow meter completes a portfolio of process instrumentation in the food and beverage sector that will ultimately translate to improved quality and safety of products.

“In the food and beverage industry, process efficiency, product quality, and food safety are critical factors that must meet stringent industry standards. Whether catering to local markets or offshore customers, Australian-made food and beverage products are renowned for their consistent quality and taste,” says Lal. “This innovative sensor provides visibility across the production process. It features IO-Link connectivity, along with standard outputs like the 4-20mA analogue signal, switched outputs, and totaliser switching signal.”

IO-Link is a globally recognised open standard protocol for communication networking. It enables bidirectional communication between sensors and IO-Link masters – the foundation of digitalisation. When connected to IO-Link masters, ifm’s hygienic mag flow meter provides temperature and conductivity sensor values as standard, without any additional cost.

Lal says there are three key reasons why the SM Foodmag should matter to food and beverage manufacturers.

These are:

Reduced Cabling Costs: Users benefit from both 24VDC power and signal transmission through the same cable, minimising installation expenses. Advanced Diagnostics: The flow meter continuously monitors its health and alerts users to anomalies. Valuable insights, such as media detection, pipe fill status, internal device temperature, short circuits, hardware faults, and signal quality, are readily available via IO-Link. Seamless Integration: The new hygienic mag flow meter complements ifm’s comprehensive range of hygienic IP69K rated IO-Link masters.

Importantly, Lal says that the SM Foodmag is easy to set up and use.

“The flow meter features a single M12 connection, ensuring quick installation while maintaining an IP67 and IP69K protection rating,” he explains. “Our customers appreciate the intuitive display with its user-friendly menu structure, allowing for a hassle-free setup within five minutes.”

Moreover, Lal says that there has been a lot of interest from food and beverage manufacturers in the product.

“The introduction of this hygienic mag flow meter gives the food industry peace of mind in their production. Coupled with our standard 5-year warranty, swift delivery turnaround, and technical support, our customers know that ifm prioritises the quality and safety of their product.”

For more information about the ifm Hygienic flow meter with IO-Link, click here.