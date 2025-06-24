Whiteley opens therapeutics plant in NSW

Image: Whiteley

Australian manufacturer Whiteley has officially opened a new $25 million Human Therapeutics Plant in Tomago, New South Wales to boost local manufacturing capability, generate jobs, and fuel innovation in the Hunter region.

The purpose-built facility will produce alcohol-based hand rubs and over-the-counter medicines for hospital and healthcare use across Australia and New Zealand. The new plant, opened in a ceremony attended by over 100 stakeholders and staff, was jointly launched by Whiteley executive chairman Dr Greg Whiteley and NSW Member for Port Stephens, the Hon. Kate Washington MP.

“This facility is a long-term investment in Australian science, Australian jobs and Australian manufacturing,” said Whiteley. “This sector has long been dominated by multinational corporations. This plant levels the playing field and puts the Hunter region at the centre of therapeutic manufacturing in Australia.”

Whiteley, Australia’s largest manufacturer of hospital-grade disinfectants and infection control products, has operated out of Tomago since 1995. A 92-year-old company, Whiteley now exports to over 35 countries and was recently recognised with a string of awards, including NSW Business of the Year and the Hunter Business of the Year.

The company recently gained Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, allowing it to export medical devices to the US and Canada. The new facility is built to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and is the only therapeutic plant in NSW to meet modern fire safety and engineering benchmarks.

Whiteley’s expansion will create 30 new roles across research, manufacturing, compliance and operations, cementing the company as a key employer in the Port Stephens local government area.

“This is more than a factory. It’s a platform for scientific innovation and global competitiveness,” Whiteley said. “We’re proud to be turning Australian research into real-world therapeutic products that are made in the Hunter to serve the healthcare system long into the future.”

NSW MP Kate Washington commended the company’s ongoing contribution to regional growth. “Whiteley is an award-winning local manufacturer that’s strengthened Port Stephens’ position as a manufacturing powerhouse,” she said. “I congratulate the wonderful Whiteley team for its commitment to making more world-leading infection prevention products, right here in the Hunter.”