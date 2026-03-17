Australian precision manufacturer Trajan Scientific and Medical is transforming global Laboratory workflows through designing and manufacturing scientific and medical devices.

When Stephen and Angela Tomisich founded Trajan Scientific and Medical in 2011, they had a clear vision: to build a company that translated scientific innovation into tangible benefits for society. Drawing on backgrounds in applied chemistry, analytical science, and biomedical research, the couple identified a gap in the Australian scientific and medical landscape.

“Both myself and Angela were motivated by the question of translation. In biomedical and analytical science, you understand a range of technologies, but how do they deliver a benefit to society? That was the spark that led us to start Trajan,” said CEO and founder of Trajan Scientific and Medical, Stephen Tomisich.

Early on, their focus was on supplying precision components that support laboratory workflows, diagnostics, biopharmaceutical research, and environmental testing – a sector where accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility are non-negotiable. Starting from a small pathology consumables business in Melbourne, Trajan has grown into a multinational operation, serving Europe, the US, Asia, and beyond.

“Our first acquisition in October 2011 was a small pathology consumables business here in Melbourne, with just seven people and about three million in turnover,” said Tomisich. “That was the foundation from which we began to shape our strategic direction, focusing on analytical components that impact the quality of laboratory data.”

Trajan’s growth strategy has combined organic expansion with targeted acquisitions, enabling it to scale high-precision manufacturing capabilities while maintaining a clear focus on innovation and quality. Its product portfolio includes chromatography consumables such as autosampler syringes, inlet liners, ferrules, vials, and caps; microfluidics and precision glassware for analytical chemistry; biosciences and medical devices such as hemaPEN for decentralised sampling; and advanced sensors that underpin clinical diagnostics, bioprocessing, and laboratory instruments.

By producing components to exacting tolerances under cleanroom conditions, Trajan leverages Australia’s manufacturing capabilities as a competitive advantage in global markets.

Australian Manufacturing Footprint

Today, Trajan operates multiple facilities, around the world, each specialising in certain disciplines including engineering, microfabrication, polymer moulding, and medical device assembly. Its Melbourne headquarters in Ringwood serves as the company’s R&D centre and primary manufacturing hub related to glass-based products, producing precision components, microfluidic devices, and polymer-based tools. The site also houses the team responsible for designing and producing robotic production infrastructure that is deployed to Trajan’s international facilities, ensuring consistent quality and process reproducibility.

“Our Melbourne facility focuses on manufacturing precision glass products at scale. The expertise here extends to designing and producing the robotic production equipment that is then deployed to our US and Asian facilities, ensuring reproducibility across the board,” Tomisich said.

Trajan continues to have collaborations with Australian universities and research institutes, including the University of Tasmania, Swinburne University of Technology and Monash University. These partnerships feed into commercial manufacturing programs, linking innovation with practical production, and ensuring a strong pipeline of technology and talent.

Utilising advanced technology to ensure precision manufacturing

Precision manufacturing lies at the heart of Trajan’s operations, supported by advanced technologies that embrace Industry 4.0 principles. The company has invested heavily in modular robotics, allowing flexible production processes. In glass manufacturing, robots perform specialised tasks – cutting, polishing, cleaning, and forming – on each component, feeding items through the system in a conveyor-like workflow.

What sets Trajan apart is the self-learning capability of these systems. Real-time measurements before and after each process step enable the robots to adjust parameters dynamically, achieving the exact specification required for every piece. This is particularly crucial in narrow-bore tubing, where the company produces hollow fibres with internal diameters as small as five microns.

By controlling these critical internal dimensions, which come into direct contact with biological or chemical samples, Trajan avoids flow irregularities and blockages that can compromise analytical data – a frequent challenge for competitors.

“When performing tasks like grinding or polishing glass, precision is everything. Our self-learning robotics systems allow us to adjust processes in real time, which ensures consistent dimensions and quality,” Tomisich said.

Trajan’s expertise is not limited to glass. Its Melbourne site also supports, cleanroom assembly of microsampling devices, and pilot production that scales into full manufacturing. These capabilities demonstrate how Australia can deliver high-value, high-precision manufacturing.

Making quality control a core pillar

Quality control underpins Trajan’s reputation. Digital imaging and automated inspection are used to remove human variability and improve reproducibility. Beyond measuring physical dimensions, the systems assess cosmetic defects such as scratches or chips, establishing clear pass/fail criteria. Handling glass presents a unique challenge, as even minor flaws can compromise performance. Trajan’s rigorous approach ensures that all components meet stringent standards, reinforcing the reliability of the analytical data generated downstream.

“Wherever possible, we replace manual intervention with automation. This removes the source of variation, which is the underlying cause of quality issues,” Tomisich said. “Handling glass is particularly tricky, and developing pass/fail criteria for cosmetic flaws requires a high level of sophistication.”

Trajan has also invested in narrow-bore tubing processes, using fused silica drawing techniques to produce fibres comparable to optical fibre, but hollow. These fibres are critical for laboratory applications, and precise internal measurement ensures flow consistency to avoid contamination or blockage in sensitive analytical instruments.

Building a workforce for the future

While automation underpins production, Trajan recognises that a skilled workforce is essential. Engineering, design, and problem-solving capabilities are critical, and the company has developed partnerships with universities to nurture talent and embed advanced manufacturing skills. At Melbourne, a robust intern program with Swinburne University of Technology gives students exposure to real-world engineering challenges, while bringing fresh perspectives to production processes.

“One of the most exciting things we do is run an intern program, which is hugely beneficial for both sides,” Tomisich explained. “The students gain hands-on experience with engineering problems in the real world, and in return, they often bring new ideas – like applying 3D printing directly to the bench, creating jigs and tools rapidly.”

This interaction encourages broader adoption of new technologies such as 3D printing, allowing rapid prototyping of tools and jigs. These innovations increase agility in the manufacturing process and reduce time-to-market for new components, giving Trajan an advantage in high-demand markets.

Strategic vision and future growth

Trajan’s strategy extends beyond individual components into complete analytical workflows. By combining acquisitions, internal development, and robotics integration, the company aims to deliver comprehensive solutions across microfluidics, chromatography, and medical devices. The long-term goal is ambitious: personalised, preventative, data-driven healthcare informed by precise analytical measurements.

“We are very focused on the quality of analytical data. Our ultimate goal is around the human condition – understanding how genetics, environmental exposure, diet, and other factors intersect to influence health,” Tomisich said.

The company’s Australian manufacturing footprint supports both domestic and export markets. A substantial proportion of products made in Melbourne are exported globally, supplying major instrument manufacturers, clinical laboratories, and research institutions in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and beyond. Maintaining production in Australia ensures supply chain resilience and leverages local expertise in manufacturing.

“Our investment in local manufacturing is partly about supply chain resilience. By maintaining high-tech production in Australia, we can mitigate the risks associated with overseas dependence, while continuing to deliver products to a global market,” Tomisich noted.

Addressing industry challenges

Operating at the forefront of high-precision manufacturing brings inherent challenges. Supply chain resilience, specialist talent, regulatory compliance, and productivity pressures are constant considerations. Trajan tackles these by investing in automation, nurturing talent through university partnerships, and maintaining stringent quality standards. The company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, scale production, and adopt cutting-edge technologies positions it to remain competitive.

Looking ahead, Trajan sees opportunities in expanding analytical workflows, increasing adoption of microsampling for decentralised healthcare, and further integrating robotics across operations. Investments in Germany and the US support these ambitions, ensuring the company is prepared for a future where personalised diagnostics and preventative healthcare become mainstream.

“Our journey is about building complete analytical workflows and integrating robotics into the process. Today’s developments prepare us for tomorrow’s world of personalised, preventative healthcare,” Tomisich explained.

A model for Australian manufacturing

Trajan exemplifies how Australia can compete in high-value sectors. Vertical integration, technological sophistication, and global reach enable the company to deliver components trusted in laboratories and clinical settings worldwide. Its story highlights how niche manufacturing can be both innovative and competitive, showcasing Australian ingenuity in sectors often dominated by multinationals.

“What we do in Australia isn’t just about local capability – it’s about producing world-class products that underpin analytical and clinical work globally. Our products are trusted around the world,” Tomisich noted.

Guided by its founding philosophy of enabling science that benefits people, Trajan continues to expand its capabilities, workforce, and technology portfolio. Its operations demonstrate the power of high-precision manufacturing to impact global health, scientific research, and industry, all while maintaining Australian manufacturing.

“Whether it’s an environmental sample, a food sample, or a biological sample, our focus is on making accurate, reproducible measurements that contribute to a holistic understanding of the human condition. That is the ultimate goal that guides everything we do,” Tomisich said.