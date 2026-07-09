Across Australia’s manufacturing sector, control systems are becoming larger and more integrated. Increased automation, higher component density, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are driving demand for enclosure solutions that provide greater capacity without adding unnecessary complexity.

For many applications, a compact enclosure no longer offers sufficient installation space, while a bayed enclosure system may be more than the project requires.

Rittal’s VX SE free-standing enclosure bridges this gap, providing the internal capacity of a large enclosure within a robust, single-piece design.

More Installation Space. Fewer Components.

Available in widths of up to 1800 mm, the VX SE can replace up to three conventional enclosures, simplifying installation while reducing floor space requirements and component count.

For installations where space is limited, the 300 mm depth version provides a practical solution without compromising mounting capacity, making it suitable for machine control, automation systems, process equipment, and production lines.

Designed for Faster Project Delivery

Installation efficiency is built into the VX SE platform.

Its single-piece construction, pre-installed mounting plate, and compatibility with the VX25 25 mm system architecture reduce assembly time while allowing manufacturers to standardise on a common enclosure platform. Shared accessories across the VX25 range further simplify engineering, procurement, and future expansion.

Built for Demanding Manufacturing Environments

Manufacturing facilities require enclosure systems capable of protecting valuable electrical infrastructure from dust, moisture, washdowns, and corrosive conditions.

Available with IP66 and NEMA 4X protection, the VX SE provides reliable environmental protection across a wide range of industrial applications, while maintaining full compatibility with Rittal’s enclosure, climate control, and accessory portfolio.

A Platform That Supports Future Growth

As manufacturing facilities continue to evolve, enclosure systems need to accommodate changing production requirements without increasing engineering complexity.

By combining greater internal capacity, installation efficiency, and compatibility with the VX25 platform, the VX SE provides manufacturers with a practical, scalable solution for today’s automation projects and tomorrow’s production demands.

Learn more about the VX SE Free-Standing Enclosure – https://www.rittal.com/au-en/products/Free-standing_enclosure_system_VX_SE