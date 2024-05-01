What is industry?

Image: AMGC

Industry is everything. Australia is well known and substantially rewarded for its primary industries of mining, agriculture, and other raw commodities. Those commodities are a windfall profit for our country; we didn’t do anything to get them in the first place – they were just there and that’s why we are lucky, not capable. By Jens Goennemann – Managing Director Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre

The value-adding part of industry – called manufacturing – transforms these primary commodities into goods and services that local and global customers need. Only this capability of making things will be the difference between short-term gain and long-term prosperity, particularly once our raw commodities are no longer in demand or replaced by other suppliers.

Australia is a rich country, ranked number nine in global wealth per capita. Yet, we rank number 93 out of 133 nations in what we export in terms of complex things being made – manufacturing. We simply do not add enough value to our major export commodities – and sooner rather than later, global customers will no longer buy a big portion of what we are shipping today.

I have made this clarion call to lift our industry’s capability and complexity since 2015 – almost 10 years, and I am sad to report that our country’s industry report card is not straight As.

Industry can be incredibly capable, but unless it is matched with complexity the job is only half done. Why leave cards on the table by being capable of digging or growing something, while not extracting more value on offer by adding smarts?

Harvard measures each country’s smarts every year. As mentioned above we rank 93rd. A position that has fallen 38 points since the Harvard Growth Lab started the Economic Complexity Index (ECI) in 1995. Interestingly, at that time, China and Australia were hovering around the 50 mark. In almost 30 years, China, which is now the 46th richest nation per capita, has increased its complexity position to 18. Meanwhile, Australia languishes 43 points behind its nearest OECD country, Greece which ranks 50th.

This places Australia’s Economic Complexity between Uganda and Pakistan. Unlike Australia, Uganda, the 126th richest country, and Pakistan, the 116th richest, have both improved their economic complexity over the past 30 years.

Surely, this should make us mad. We would not accept the same paltry performance in our sporting endeavors – but we continue to accept that our industry is not supported and cheered on with the passion it deserves.

I have seen and AMGC has identified and co-invested in very smart manufacturers. We needed many of them during the pandemic and many manufacturers across the country stood up and asked how they could be of service.

Now, we need to harness that cooperation and think about true manufacturing excellence. Besides, many Australian companies, manufacturers or otherwise, lack scale and need a leg up, and there’s the immediate strategy available to us to assist and that’s connecting the dots rather than remaining siloed.

Advancing manufacturing is about connecting the dots.

Contrary to a deeply wired view, manufacturing is not a sector. It is an interconnected ecosystem of capabilities that cut across every sector in the economy where something is made – be it food, furniture, or fabricated goods.

Complexity is the point of difference that separates a nation that simply wishes to make things from a nation that makes things that the world needs. Complexity is the ability to make highly sophisticated goods that will drive positive economic and social outcomes, and which achieves a good price.

Take Germany for example, a country that has little access to readily available raw materials, yet it is a manufacturing powerhouse. Germany has a rather resilient economy. It makes complex things the world pays for spanning a broad remit of products and services. Japan, Korea, Austria, Sweden, the US and more recently China are in the same boat.

Australia is the opposite. We have vast natural riches that have made us complacent. As a result, our ability to make complex things has been in decline. Digging and shipping by comparison is relatively easy hence, the paltry ECI ranking of 93.

Now I say relatively, because there are a lot of smarts and innovations involved in extracting commodities, but we leave so much opportunity on the table by not adding value.

So how do we change this trajectory?

Our first action should be to take a strategic best approach. Unlike other complex economies, we do not have the breadth of capabilities to turn our hand to say semiconductors overnight, however, we do have many opportunities.

Take our country’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050 and aim to reach emission levels of 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. If we want to be a leader in hydrogen – an alternative energy source, then we need to make, transport, and use hydrogen. While we have sun, wind, and water and potentially the equipment to make hydrogen, we have no immediate or obvious way to store and move it – until now, and here comes the smarts.

We must look for adjacent capability – or connect the dots – and we found it in a very innovative manufacturer in South-West Sydney called Omni Tanker. This manufacturer makes complex carbon composite vessels to transport caustic liquids by road. We then asked them if they could turn their minds to hydrogen storage for space and they said yes – and there was the ideal customer.

It is not fanciful. With support from AMGC, Omni Tanker is working with the global aerospace company Lockheed Martin and late last year announced that they have developed a tank for the transport and use of hydrogen.

This is just one example of how connecting the dots and encouraging manufacturers to apply their smarts and skills to adjacent verticals benefit Australian jobs, capability, and prosperity.

Doing more of what we have in the past will not move the complexity needle. Using the untrue excuse that we are a high-cost labour market, which Japan, Austria, Sweden, and Korea are as well, will not help either.

What we do need is the public and political will to take control of our fortunes. We need to better understand that once we lose capabilities, you cannot just flick a switch and turn them back on. We need to make the best widgets in the world, and it must be for the global audience – and we need to help small yet highly capable manufacturers to scale.

Australia’s ability to change the trajectory on our complexity and capability is not impossible. It will not be easy either. One thing is for certain: the longer we wait, the more we risk becoming nothing more than the world’s quarry, farm, and hotel – we are better than that.