Westlab’s continue to highlight commitment to sustainable manufacturing

Westlab Global Experience Centre – Melbourne CBD. Lab System presentation, Co-Creation and innovation space. Image: Capral/Westlab

With a strong focus on modular, scalable, and technically advanced systems, Westlab continues to push the boundaries of design and functionality in laboratory and industrial workspace solutions.

The business has a long-standing relationship with Capral, Australia’s largest extruder and distributor of aluminium products, and prides itself on the responsible sourcing of locally extruded aluminium for its products.

Recent innovations by the Westlab team, including the Modulab© Connect System, offer adaptable and high-performance solutions for scientific, pharmaceutical, and educational applications.

“We’re always looking to improve and standardise our systems globally,” said director at Westlab, Russell Grace. “With our Modulab Connect System, we have customised all the profiles to facilitate adaptability, ensuring high performance and compliance with rigorous industry standards, including PC2 and PC3 certification for biocontainment laboratories.”

Aluminium is one of the primary materials used in the construction of Westlab’s laboratory and furniture products. It offers numerous benefits, including strength, lightweight properties, high-quality finishes, and formability. This flexibility allows for the development of bespoke fastening and construction systems. Capral extrudes several custom aluminium profiles for Westlab, helping to create efficient solutions for which the company is renowned.

“We specialise in designing systems that set new industry standards—featuring seamless surfaces that substantially reduce the need for post-installation caulking, alongside innovative engineering that surpass both traditional lab systems and imported alternatives,” said Grace. “Unlike conventional designs with their exposed fixtures and hard-to-certify gaps and grooves, our systems deliver superior performance through clean, modern design and meticulous attention to certification requirements.”

Recognising the value of intellectual property, Westlab ensures its designs are protected through registered trademarks and patents both in Australia and internationally. This commitment safeguards its proprietary innovations while reinforcing its reputation as a leader in technically advanced, high-performance solutions for scientific, pharmaceutical, and educational environments.

Recently, Westlab has taken a bold step in transitioning to Capral’s LocAl® lower-carbon aluminium. This shift underscores Westlab’s dedication to responsible material sourcing, local manufacturing, and technical innovation, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in laboratory and industrial fit-out solutions.

Westlab’s transition to LocAl® lower-carbon aluminium is a strategic move to address the growing demand for sustainable building materials. As architects and specifiers increasingly seek solutions that align with carbon reduction goals, Westlab recognises the importance of material stewardship.

“A lot of our products are aluminium-based, and historically, aluminium production has been energy-intensive,” Grace explained. “Architects frequently ask us about our carbon footprint, and now we have a clear answer—our materials are locally sourced and produced using Capral’s LocAl lower-carbon aluminium.”

Capral’s LocAl range offers significant benefits, with aluminium extruded in Australia at a reduced carbon footprint compared to standard primary aluminium. By integrating LocAl Green (8kg CO2e/kg Al) and LocAl Super Green (4kg CO2e/kg Al)* into its product line, Westlab is taking a proactive stance on sustainability.

The transition to LocAl aluminium has provided Westlab with a competitive edge in the market, particularly when securing projects in the education, healthcare, and research sectors. The company has already supplied state-of-the-art laboratory solutions to institutions such as Flinders University, Deakin University, the University of Newcastle, and Royal Melbourne Hospital. These projects demonstrate Westlab’s ability to deliver innovative, compliant, and aesthetically superior solutions.

“The move to LocAl aluminium is another way we’re staying ahead of the curve, offering architects and clients a more responsible choice,” Grace said.

“We want our customers to recognise the impact of their choices,” Grace explains. “When they specify Westlab, they’re choosing a company that prioritises sustainability, Australian manufacturing, and product excellence.”

Westlab’s move to Capral’s LocAl aluminium is just the beginning. The company continues to explore new ways to reduce its carbon footprint, enhance supply chain transparency, and set benchmarks for sustainable laboratory design. As it scales its Modular Connect System globally, integrating sustainable materials will remain a key differentiator.

“We’re committed to ongoing innovation,” Grace says. “By working with Capral and investing in responsible material choices, we’re shaping a future where sustainability and technical excellence go hand in hand.”