Western Sydney is set to become home to Australia’s newest space manufacturing hub, with the NSW Government announcing a partnership with Space Machines Company to establish advanced satellite production at Bradfield.

The Rapid Australian Production & Integration for Distributed Space (RAPID) agreement will position Bradfield as a centre for high-tech innovation, bringing new jobs and sovereign space capability to New South Wales.

Space Machines Company, an Australian space technology firm, will begin manufacturing at the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility (AMRF) this year. The projects will focus on developing hyperscale production capability for satellites designed to repair other satellites in long-term orbit.

Initial plans will see more than 30 units produced annually, with output expected to grow to hundreds of satellites a year by 2030. The NSW government is also examining opportunities to expand operations to Bradfield’s Second Building and to establish a dedicated Hyperscale Satellite Production Facility in the emerging city.

The RAPID agreement sets out a shared roadmap to strengthen Australia’s sovereign space manufacturing capacity, align with federal and state strategic goals, and open new market opportunities for the local sector.

Planning and public spaces minister Paul Scully said the partnership would build both skills and opportunities for local communities.

“This landmark agreement will help build vital skills and a capable workforce in Western Sydney, creating jobs, accelerating innovation and delivering real outcomes for local people,” he said.

“By linking global industry partners with the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility, we are equipping NSW with the training, equipment and expertise needed to produce world-leading technologies. This partnership marks a transformative step in making Australia’s newest city a leading centre for high-tech manufacturing, workforce development, and sustainable economic growth.”

Industry and trade minister Anoulack Chanthivong said the deal showed how retaining innovative businesses could secure long-term benefits for NSW.



“This is a direct example of how scaling and retaining innovative businesses strengthens NSW’s economy, driving job creation, building resilience and ensuring the state is globally competitive,” he said.



“Once they achieve scale, businesses like Space Machines Company can help deliver significant economic returns and substantial export income, attract world-leading talent, and contribute to a robust local innovation ecosystem. This is all part of our plan to boost innovative manufacturing in NSW, set out in our NSW Industry Policy and NSW Innovation Blueprint 2035.”

Courtney Houssos, minister for domestic manufacturing and government procurement and acting minister for Western Sydney, said the agreement reflected the government’s determination to revive local manufacturing.

“This partnership is an example of how the Minns Labor government is transforming Bradfield into a hub for high-tech innovation,” she said.



“For too long, domestic manufacturing was neglected by the previous Liberal National government. The Minns Labor government is committed to reversing that legacy. We’re rebuilding a strong manufacturing sector right here in NSW. This investment will deliver high-value, skilled jobs for Western Sydney and help grow a future-focused economy.”