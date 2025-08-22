Image: Yellow Boat/stock.adobe.com

Western Australian engineering company Hofmann Engineering has been approved to supply locally made components for United States Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, marking a breakthrough for the state’s defence industry.

The Bassendean-based company, founded in 1969, becomes the first Australian business cleared to provide parts for US naval assets. The approval is viewed as a step towards supplying components for Virginia-class submarines, which Australia will acquire under the AUKUS security partnership from 2032.

The achievement follows the Cook Government’s $300,000 contribution to a program run by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the world’s largest builder of nuclear-powered submarines.

The Supplier Capability Uplift Program, later absorbed into the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification initiative, has also helped WA businesses Dobbie, Marine Technicians Australia, Pressure Dynamics and Veem progress towards stringent US approvals.

HII is one of only two US companies building Virginia-class submarines, which will play a key role in AUKUS defence cooperation.

Hofmann Engineering has grown from a small Perth backyard business into a significant local supplier, including for WA’s METRONET railcars. Its expansion into the US defence supply chain is expected to create jobs and diversify WA’s economy.

Defence industries minister Paul Papalia said the milestone aligned with the state’s broader strategy.

“I want to grow WA’s defence sector to become the state’s second largest industry after mining, creating jobs for generations and diversifying our economy beyond the resources sector,” he said.

“WA’s defence industry has the expertise to deepen Australia’s strategic partnership with the US. Our skilled local workforce can accelerate the construction of Virginia-class submarines – benefiting both WA and our AUKUS allies.”

The Western Australian Government has framed the development as part of its “Made in WA” plan, aimed at strengthening sovereign capability and embedding local businesses into global supply chains.