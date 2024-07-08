KOTO/stock.adobe.com

The WA Government’s investment in affordable training has resulted in a new record of over 153,800 publicly funded vocational course enrollments recorded in 2023.

The investment includes the $250 million TAFE capital works program and an additional $25 million investment in equipment modernisation.

The investment is aimed at supporting local businesses by targeting priority sectors and diverse cohorts, ensuring the state is equipped with a skilled workforce essential for industry needs.

In 2023, more than 38,300 enrollments were recorded in fee-free courses and skill sets, marking a 33 per cent increase from the previous year.

Key sectors such as healthcare, social assistance, construction, engineering, logistics, and renewable energy witnessed substantial growth, setting the stage for enhanced productivity and competitiveness.

Strong participation in vocational training was essential for meeting Western Australia’s skills needs then and into the future.

“My Government is committed to training local people for local jobs – ensuring all Western Australians can benefit from our booming economy,” said premier Roger Cook.

The Western Australian training sector was already helping the state build essential skills in areas such as construction, engineering, logistics, maritime, gas fitting, and electrical trades to decarbonise the economy and transition to clean energy.

“These qualifications will set thousands of West Australians up for rewarding, well-paying careers and ensure we can get boots on the ground in the industries where we need them most,” said Cook.

Fee-free and low-fee courses also proved effective in removing cost barriers to training for groups underrepresented in WA’s workforce.

“We’re proud of the increased participation from underrepresented groups, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, women, and individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and diversity in our workforce,” said Training and Workforce Development minister Simone McGurk.

The State Government announced an $8 million top-up in the 2024-25 State Budget to continue to meet the high demand for the successful Fee Free TAFE initiative in 2025.