Welding Excellence Awards spotlight QLD and WA winners

Image: Photocreo Bednarek/stock.adobe.com

Skill, quality, and professionalism took centre stage as the winners of the 2024 Queensland and Northern Territory Welding Excellence Awards were announced in Brisbane.

Hosted by Weld Australia, the Excellence Awards are the awards honour and highlight the exceptional work of local welders, fabricators, and educators contributing to the industry’s growth.

This year’s ceremony was held at Waters Edge in Hamilton, drawing together talent from the Queensland and Northern Territory welding sectors.

“The 2024 Welding Excellence Awards showcase the exceptional talent of welders and fabricators across Queensland and the Northern Territory,” said CEO of Weld Australia, Geoff Crittenden.

“We are excited to honour both individuals and businesses who are driving advancements in welding through their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation.

“The winners this year embody the pursuit of cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that enhance project outcomes while reducing risks, alongside initiatives that broaden and deepen the skilled workforce within the welding sector.”

In the category of 2024 Company of the Year Award in Fabrication, Russel Mineral Equipment took home the honours.

RME is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of fast, reliable, safe grinding mill relining technologies and are committed to helping customers achieve the peak concentrator performance by delivering exceptional care, technical support, and customised engineering solutions.

Rockpress took home the 2024 Project of the Year Award for the LAND 907 project.

Rockpress is a privately-owned Queensland-based manufacturing powerhouse with a proud history dating back to 1972.

The LAND 907 Phase 2 program, led by Thomas Global Systems, aimed to enhance the training capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) through advanced simulation technology.

Rockpress’ role was crucial in the development and delivery of the M1A2 Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT) Mission and Support System, creating a synthetic combined arms training environment that mirrors real-world combat situations.

Monadelphous won the 2024 Health and Safety in Welding Award.

Monadelphous is an ASX-200 company providing multidisciplinary construction, maintenance and industrial services to many of the largest companies in the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Monadelphous is dedicated to setting the highest standards for health and safety in the welding industry.

Through proactive health monitoring practices, comprehensive training programs, and investment in top-tier protective equipment, they demonstrate their commitment to the wellbeing of their workforce.

Aitken Welding Supplies won the 2024 Company of the Year Award for Suppliers.

Aitken Welding Supplies is an independent Australian family-owned company with nearly 40 years’ experience in the welding and industrial supply business.

With seven branches servicing Northern NSW through to Central Queensland, Darling Downs and the Tablelands, their vision is to keep expanding to meet the growing demands of their valued customers.

Aitken’s focus is on customer service, supported by experienced staff, backed by a large network of reputable suppliers and the ability to source worldwide – to get the job done on time and within budget.

CQ University won the 2024 Training and Education Organisation Award.

TAFE @ CQU is a Dual VET training provider in Central Queensland. They provide training to multiple industries, including coal mining, power generation providers, alumina refineries, gas production, and coal export terminals.

CQU has four campuses and a diverse level of tradespeople engaged in delivering their training, all with various specialties from fabrication, sheet metal and welding backgrounds. They also support the Women Who Weld program, working closely with local high schools to run welding courses for female students.

The three winners of the 2024 Welding Professional of the Year Award were:

Joseph Genrich from Downer for the Welding Coordinator category; Andrew Martin from Arm Welding Services for the Welding Inspector category; and Mark Sullivan from Certified Welding Company for the Welding Supervisor category.

Brylie Jones from Stanwell Corporation was named the 2024 Young Trades Person of the Year.

Brylie is almost at the conclusion of her boilermaker apprenticeship, completing her trade at the Stanwell Tarong Power Station.

Since winning the regional Weld Skills competition and competing on a national level, Brylie has worked alongside professional contractors as a pressure welder – demonstrating outstanding competency and a keen interest in the industry.

Through her drive and determination, she is an inspiring example of how women can shine in a male-dominated profession.

Greg Martin from TAFE Queensland North won the 2024 Training and Education Individual Teacher Award.

Greg’s contributions to the teaching materials at TAFE Queensland have significantly enhanced the quality of education offered to apprentices.

The resources he has developed, both independently and through his work with the Professional Learning Committee, have become an essential part of daily teaching routines to help apprentices develop the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their trades.

Greg’s work has fostered a standardised approach to teaching across the state – ensuring that all apprentices, regardless of location, have access to the same high-quality resources.

DGH and IQ Solutions were named joint winners of the special CEO’s Award for services to the Australian welding industry.

DGH specialises in all aspects of asset maintenance from design to right through to installation and onsite permanent maintenance crews – servicing a wide range of industries including hard rock, coal mines and coal ports, local government infrastructure, power, sugar, and defence.

Operating since 2005, DGH has built a reputation for its core values: people, quality, safety, and community.

The company employs 250 personnel including around 60 boilermakers and apprentices. As an early adopter of ISO3834.2, they are currently celebrating their 10th consecutive year of certification.

Industrial Quality Solutions Queensland was established in 2021 by Paul McNeill—an experienced, passionate, and driven welding supervisor and inspector looking to change the experience the industry has while qualifying their welders and boilermakers.

Often an expensive and ever re-occurring process, IQ Solutions is dedicated to managing the entire process to ensure welder and boilermaker qualifications are kept current and the process is economical and sustainable.