Welding professionals, educators and industry leaders from Victoria and Tasmania gathered in Melbourne to celebrate the 2025 Victoria & Tasmania Welding Excellence Awards, recognising leading individuals and organisations across the welding and fabrication sector.

Presented by Weld Australia, the annual awards highlight achievement in advanced manufacturing, safety, training and technological innovation. Weld Australia CEO Geoff Crittenden said the calibre of nominees reflects a sector committed to quality and progress. “Our winners are not only delivering outstanding technical outcomes, they’re fostering growth, sustainability, and a culture of continuous improvement,” he said.

Acciona secured the 2025 Company of the Year Award – Fabrication for its leadership in sustainable infrastructure and its adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. AGL Bioenergy won the Victorian Project of the Year Award for designing, fabricating and commissioning four biogas flare systems, each capable of combusting 3,000 m³ of biogas per hour.

In Tasmania, Incat took out the Tasmanian Project of the Year Award for Hull 096, the world’s largest battery-electric ship. The 130-metre vessel is designed to carry 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles.

Steel Mains received the Health and Safety in Welding Award for initiatives including external gas storage vessels, jib cranes and upgraded fume extraction.

SPW was named Company of the Year – Supplier, recognised for its national footprint and commitment to customer support, training and safety.

Ringwood Training and TAFE Gippsland jointly won the Victorian Training and Education (Organisation) Award, while TasTAFE won the Tasmanian category for supporting more than 24,000 students annually with advanced welding training facilities and industry partnerships.

Individual honours included the 2025 Welding Professional of the Year Award across coordination, inspection and supervision categories in both states. Reuben Joiner from Service Stream was named Young Trades Person of the Year, and Jimmy Abbott from Uneek Bending was named Trades Person of the Year, recognised for a career spanning more than five decades.

Dodge Deverell from Kangan Institute won the Victorian individual teaching award for his work establishing Welding Centres of Excellence across Victorian correctional facilities, while Rick Timmerman from TasTAFE was recognised for his skilled and inclusive approach to training.

The awards celebrated not only technical achievement but also the leadership, innovation and dedication that continue to underpin welding excellence across Victoria and Tasmania.