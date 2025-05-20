Welded Structures training: Residual stress, distortion control and fatigue design

Image: Weld Australia

Need help with the engineering and design of welded structures? Need to brush up on residual stresses and distortions?

Facilitated by USA expert Pingsha Dong, this two day course – taking place in Adelaide on the 2 and 3 June 2025, and in Sydney on June 4 and 5, 2025 – will cover the fundamentals that every engineer should know when designing welded components. From weld in-situ strength, residual stresses, and geometric discontinuities, every aspect plays a different role in contributing to resultant joint strength, and fatigue resistance. Implications on metallic additively manufactured (AM) parts will also be discussed.

With plenty of opportunities for questions, this course can help attendees mitigate the detrimental effects of welding defects, therefore reducing inefficiencies and costs, and improving project schedules and productivity.

Why attend?

Every weld has a story – its strength, durability, and resistance to fatigue depend on in-situ strength, residual stresses, and geometric discontinuities. This course delves into how these factors influence joint performance, providing attendees with the tools to mitigate defects, reduce costs, and improve project outcomes.

With a strong focus on real-world applications, including metal additive manufacturing (AM) implications, this course will equip engineers with practical solutions that enhance quality and efficiency.

What you’ll gain

• Knowledge of residual stress and distortion control strategies.

• Techniques for fatigue design and life evaluation.

• Solutions to help reduce inefficiencies and costly rework.

• Practical insights from case studies in shipbuilding, aerospace, automotive, pressure equipment, and more.

• Direct access to an industry leader, with plenty of opportunities for Q&A.

Who should attend?

This course is ideal for designers, structural engineers, consultant engineers, mechanical engineers, welding and production engineers, maintenance and quality control engineers, as well as researchers. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own design challenges for discussion, making this a highly interactive and practical learning experience.

Relevant industries

Professionals working in automotive, aerospace, steel construction, steel bridge design, power generation, naval and shipbuilding, offshore construction, pipelines, and other welding-intensive industries will benefit from this training.

Meet the presenter: Professor Pingsha Dong

Professor Pingsha Dong of the University of Michigan, is the inventor of the mesh-insensitive structural stress method (also referred to as the Master S-N Curve Method) adopted by the 2007 ASME Div 2 and API 579/ASME FFS-1 Codes and Standards mandated by more than 50 countries. Over the past 20 years, Dong has taught courses in fatigue design, fracture control, residual stress and distortion control in over a dozen countries around the globe.

Dong has published more than 260 peer-reviewed papers in archive journals and major conference proceedings, including over 20 plenary and keynote lectures at international conferences. He has received numerous national and international awards, including AWS Comfort Adams Lecture Award (2019), SNAME Helmer L. Hann Awards (both in 2012 and 2007), IIW Evgeny Paton Prize (2008), R&D Magazine’s R&D 100 Award (2006), TIME Magazine’s Math Innovator (2005), Aviation Week and Space Technology’s Aerospace Laurels Award (2004), SAE Henry Ford Award (2003), AWS R.D. Thomas Award, and ASME G.E.O Widera Literature Award (2002), among many others. He is also a Fellow of ASME, AWS and IIW.

For more information and to register, visit: https://weldaustralia.com.au/design-of-welded-structures/