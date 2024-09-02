Weld done: Breathing new life into safety standards

Image: Motion

The recent overhaul of welding fume regulations in Australia has ushered in a new era of workplace safety.

With the new, safer exposure limit reduced to 1 milligram per cubic meter from 5 mg/m3 of air, it’s imperative that companies and workers adapt swiftly to maintain compliance and protect the health of the workforce. This tightening of regulations reflects a growing recognition of the serious health risks posed by welding fumes, including potential respiratory and neurological damage.

Steve Zimmerman, a general manager at Motion, with over three decades of experience in managing diverse fabrication construction projects, stresses the importance of these changes.

“The new regulations are not just about compliance – they’re about safeguarding our workers from the long-term health risks associated with welding fumes. It’s about creating a safer, healthier workplace,” said Zimmerman.

This perspective is especially relevant as industries grapple with the realities of welding fumes

being classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, akin to asbestos and silica dust. These regulatory changes provide further proof that the advanced personal ventilation equipment in the Motion Engineering and Services team workshops is intended to ensure worker safety.

These products provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the increased demand for effective personal protective equipment (PPE) in the wake of these regulatory updates.

An example of fully compliant ventilation equipment is a Type 1 industrial safety helmet which integrates modern, user-friendly designs with a range of safety features. These products enhance the user’s awareness with peripheral and downward vision, all while protecting the eye and head. Additionally, it is necessary to consider adjustable airflow and a durable visor to ensure comfort in dynamic and difficult environments.

To read the full article in Motion’s new interactive magazine, please click here.