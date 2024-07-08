Weld Australia receives global recognition for technical training

Image: weerasak/stock.adobe.com

Weld Australia has been awarded the Andre Leroy Prize at the 2024 International Institute of Welding (IIW) Awards, held during the IIW Annual Assembly and International Conference on Welding and Joining in Rhodes, Greece.

This accolade recognises Weld Australia’s contribution to the Manufacturing and Engineering (MEM) Training Package, which significantly improved scientific and technical training in welding processes and quality control of welded joints.

Under a national consortium of TAFEs, Weld Australia developed a suite of learning resources encompassing 12 units of competency in welding and fabrication for the training program.

These resources, designed to revolutionise the learning experience, feature a user-friendly interface, versatile delivery methods, and audited content accessible online via mobile devices and computers.

“Our goal was to reimagine the learning process by providing a user-friendly interface and diversified delivery methods that cater to the varied needs of our students. The completely online and accessible nature of the MEM Resources ensures that learning can happen anytime, anywhere, and at a pace that suits each individual,” said Weld Australia CEO Geoff Crittenden.

Crittenden expressed his appreciation for the recognition, underscoring the collaborative partnership with TAFEs that was instrumental in achieving this milestone.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Andre Leroy Prize at the 2024 IIW Awards. This accolade underscores our commitment to advancing technical training within the welding and fabrication industry. Our collaborative effort with TAFEs has empowered us to create cutting-edge educational materials that cater to the evolving needs of students and educators alike,” said Crittenden.

The success of the MEM Resources project demonstrates Weld Australia’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in welding education, reimagining learning methodologies, and ensuring accessibility to equip the industry with skilled professionals for future challenges.