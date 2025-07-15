Weld Australia launches new reciprocal membership program

Image: Andrey Burmakin/stock.adobe.com

Weld Australia has launched a Reciprocal Membership Program aimed at strengthening collaboration across key Australian industries and boosting sovereign capability.

The program invites like-minded associations and organisations to align with Weld Australia in a shared mission to promote local procurement, uphold high-quality standards, and develop a skilled, future-ready workforce. Under the initiative, Weld Australia will offer free Associate or Affiliate level membership to partner bodies, while Weld Australia members will gain reciprocal access to events, training, resources, and professional networks.

“This program is about creating strength in unity,” said Ben Mitchell, director, strategic partnerships at Weld Australia. “By aligning with organisations that share our values and purpose, we can amplify our collective voice—advocating more effectively to government, regulators, and the wider community. We’re stronger together than we are alone.”

The program is a direct response to renewed investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, defence and renewables. It creates a framework for cross-sector collaboration and opens the door for initiatives in research, advocacy, training, and industry development.

“Whether it’s promoting local industry participation in major projects, improving safety through adherence to standards, or shaping future training pathways, the organisations best placed to drive progress are those working together,” Mitchell added.

Partner organisations and their members will benefit from access to Weld Australia’s technical and policy expertise, professional development programs, and knowledge of national and international welding standards. The program also includes:

Reciprocal pricing on training, seminars, and events

Opportunities for cross-promotion

Joint workforce development and advocacy initiatives

Integration into Weld Australia’s long-term capability-building strategy

Mitchell emphasised the program’s flexibility, saying it can be tailored to suit the shared goals of each partnership. “This isn’t just about meeting today’s challenges. It’s about setting up the next generation of engineers, welders, fabricators and manufacturers for success. We’re building something that lasts—something that elevates the whole industry,” he said.

Organisations interested in joining the program are encouraged to contact Ben Mitchell at b.mitchell@weldaustralia.com.au.

Weld Australia represents welding professionals and businesses of all sizes across the country. As the Australian member of the International Institute of Welding (IIW), its goal is to keep Australia’s welding sector locally and globally competitive well into the future. For more, visit www.weldaustralia.com.au.