Weld Australia calls for national inspection regime

Image: robertoa/stock.adobe.com

Weld Australia is calling on the Federal Government to introduce a national inspection regime for imported fabricated steel and high-risk goods, warning that the lack of local compliance checks is placing Australians at risk.

According to Weld Australia CEO, Geoff Crittenden, thousands of tonnes of imported fabricated steel – used in critical infrastructure such as wind towers, road gantries, and energy systems – are arriving in Australia without any independent inspection to ensure they meet Australian Standards.

“If it’s made in Australia, it must comply with Australian Standards. Local manufacturers know this—and they’re held to it. So why are overseas-made goods not subject to the same scrutiny?” said Crittenden.

Crittenden pointed to multiple incidents that highlight the urgent need for reform, including the collapse of a turbine, cracking in towers, and blade failures. He also cited recent recalls of water heaters and heat pumps found to contain substandard steel, including units that have imploded or leaked flammable gas.

“These aren’t isolated cases—they’re symptoms of a broken system,” said Crittenden. “We’ve seen road signs collapse, renewable energy transformers fail within a year, and mining and rail companies forced to fly engineers overseas to oversee quality control. That’s not a strategy—it’s a liability.”

Weld Australia’s proposed solution is straightforward: any imported fabricated steel must be inspected upon arrival by accredited professionals to ensure compliance with Australian or equivalent international standards. The organisation is also calling for legislation that holds importers accountable for the safety of the goods they bring into the country.

“In Europe, Japan and Canada, third-party certification and mandatory inspections have been standard practice for decades. Australia is lagging behind, and the public is taking the risk, and paying the price,” said Crittenden.

“If products are made in Australia, they must comply with Australian Standards. Local manufacturers know this, and they build accordingly. If a water heater is made here, it must pass strict compliance checks. If VicRoads or Transport for NSW commissions a bridge or road, it is subject to local inspection throughout the build. So why is it that goods manufactured offshore are not subject to the same scrutiny once they arrive?”

Weld Australia also emphasised the broader benefits of an inspection regime, including job creation and a level playing field for local manufacturers, who are often undercut by offshore producers operating without equivalent compliance obligations.

“Infrastructure funded by Australian taxpayers must be safe, reliable, and built to last,” said Crittenden. “It’s time to stop trusting paperwork from overseas and start validating compliance on our own soil. How many lives must be lost before the government takes action. Public safety is not negotiable. It is time we acted like it.”

For more information or to join Weld Australia, please visit: www.weldaustralia.com.au.