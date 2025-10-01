Weld Australia and the South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise an industry partnership focused on high-impact outcomes for industry.

The agreement brings the two rganisations together to strengthen a unified voice on issues that matter to manufacturers – standards, skills, local capability and long-term competitiveness.

Signed by Ben Mitchell, director, strategic partnerships, Weld Australia, and Honi Walker, CEO, SEMMA, the MoU creates a clear, practical framework focused on collaborating to represent, connect, and advocate for manufacturers.

“This partnership is about the collective power of aligned organisations speaking and acting together for the benefit of Australian manufacturers. By focusing on issues like standards, skills and sovereign capability, we can deliver tangible, system-level benefits for workshops, fabricators and OEMs, lifting quality, productivity and safety across the board,” said Mitchell.

“Manufacturers achieve more when industry representative organisations pull in the same direction. This MoU is about harnessing our collective power, aligning networks, events and expertise so members on both sides benefit, and our advocacy to government lands with greater impact. By partnering with SEMMA, we’ll make knowledge-sharing and practical training even more accessible across Melbourne’s manufacturing industry.

“SEMMA exists to deliver tangible outcomes for local manufacturers. Partnering with Weld Australia strengthens our advocacy on practical priorities as we have demonstrated through the launch of our Australian Manufacturing BLUEPRINT,” added Walker.

“Advocating for better policies around stronger local supply chains, and a pipeline of skilled people, while ensuring the region’s manufacturers contribute to national goals – like our Sovereign Capability are a core focus. It’s about getting things done together for the benefit of our members and the wider manufacturing industry.”

Australia’s manufacturing resurgence demands coordinated, cross-sector leadership. This partnership aligns the two organisations around shared priorities like strengthening Sovereign Capability, promoting local participation, championing high-quality standards, and supporting a skilled, future-ready workforce.

What members can expect