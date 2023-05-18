Webinar: The fundamentals of cybersecurity

Intertek SAI Global‘s recent Australian Business Survey found that over 40 per cent of organisations believe they are vulnerable to a cybersecurity attack.
This FREE webinar will help organisations identify emerging cyber risks and learn how to mitigate them.
In this webinar, CTRL Group head of GRC, James Lacey and SAI Global‘s global technical manager – ISMS, Stephen Weekley, discussed the fundamentals of cybersecurity.
What you will learn in this webinar:
- Emerging cyber risks
- The difference between cybersecurity and information security
- An overview of ISO 27001
- The implementation process for ISO 27001
- Why certify your Management System and the steps to certify
- Q&A
About the presenters
James Lacey
James Lacey is the head of GRC at CTRL Group, Asia Pacific’s progressive information security expert, protecting businesses from cyber risk.
With a wealth of experience in enabling clients to achieve a respectable level of cyber maturity, Lacey specialises in data risk management, compliance and other data protection industry standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, CPS234, VPDSF and many more.
Over the last 5 years, Lacey has participated in over 90 projects to mitigate critical risks posed to clients’ stakeholders and shareholders.
As well, Lacey works very closely with C-suite teams to recommend security controls, review risk policies to organisations across industries, ensuring that they are prepared to mitigate the reputational and financial fallout of a data breach.
Stephen Weekley
Stephen is the global technical manager for ICT certification programs at SAI Global, and has over 35 years experience in ICT and certification fields.
Having come from a software development and project management background, Weekley has extensive experience in IT including information security and risk based management systems and would be one of Australia’s most experienced information security management system auditors.
Weekley has conducted both public and in-house auditor and information security training, and delivered certification audit services globally, including Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia and India.
Weekley is responsible for the training and competence of ICT (Information security and IT service management) auditors at SAI Global and the successful delivery of ICT certification services to meet accreditation requirements.