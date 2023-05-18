Webinar: The fundamentals of cybersecurity

Intertek SAI Global‘s recent Australian Business Survey found that over 40 per cent of organisations believe they are vulnerable to a cybersecurity attack.

This FREE webinar will help organisations identify emerging cyber risks and learn how to mitigate them.

In this webinar, CTRL Group head of GRC, James Lacey and SAI Global‘s global technical manager – ISMS, Stephen Weekley, discussed the fundamentals of cybersecurity.

What you will learn in this webinar:

Emerging cyber risks

The difference between cybersecurity and information security

An overview of ISO 27001

The implementation process for ISO 27001

Why certify your Management System and the steps to certify

Q&A

About the presenters