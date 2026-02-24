Researchers at UNSW Sydney have developed a new approach to producing urea that could reduce emissions and transform waste carbon dioxide and nitrogen pollutants into fertiliser.

Detailed in Nature Communications, the study outlines a method for directly coupling carbon dioxide with nitrogen pollutants using renewable electricity to drive an electrochemical reaction. The work addresses the emissions-intensive nature of conventional urea production, which relies on fossil fuels and high-temperature, high-pressure processes.

“Urea is the fertiliser used to feed the crops for more than half of the world’s population,” said corresponding author Associate Professor and Scientia Fellow Dr Rahman Daiyan from UNSW Sydney’s School of Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering. “But currently, it’s made from natural gas or coal. It’s a very fossil-fuel intensive, high-temperature, high-pressure technology with huge emissions.”

The team designed a copper and cobalt catalyst capable of bonding carbon- and nitrogen-based molecules at an atomic scale.

“Making carbon and nitrogen bond together in a controlled and reliable way is extremely difficult,” said first author and PhD student Putri Ramadhany.

“To overcome this challenge, we designed a catalyst that works at an atomic scale and can hold carbon- and nitrogen-based molecules together long enough for them to react,” she said.

Using advanced electron-beam characterisation at the Australian Synchrotron, researchers observed the reactions in real time. The team is now working to scale up the technology using urea electrolysers.

Australia imported around 3.8 million tonnes of urea in 2024, despite being a major agricultural exporter. Dr Daiyan said producing clean, locally made urea from captured emissions could strengthen supply chains and cut emissions.

“The vision is zero-carbon urea where we directly couple waste carbon dioxide with nitrogen pollutants using renewable electricity, rather than relying on ammonia as an intermediate,” he said.

“At COP, I spoke to governments about the technological pathways we need.

“This is one of them – there’s enough carbon dioxide around. We just need to start thinking and investing in a circular economy.”

Dr Daiyan said the work could move to industry partnership within two or three years, helping turn environmental challenges into opportunities for a more circular chemical future.

Release Author: Melissa Lyne