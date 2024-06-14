Image: Belish/stock.adobe.com

The first electric bus to be manufactured as part of a joint $250 million Australian and Western Australian Government initiative has now been completed.

The inaugural electric bus was built and manufactured locally at the Volgren facility in Malaga, in Perth’s north.

The bus will be one of 18 electric buses used on the CBD CAT bus routes.

Federal member for Perth, Patrick Gorman said the buses will make Perth’s community cleaner and more sustainable.

“The strong partnership with the Australian and West Australian governments is building the charging network to transition to a fully electric fleet. This is a national investment that delivers on Perth’s local values.

“As the Federal Member for Perth, I back Australia’s manufacturing industry that is building electric buses right here in WA,” said Gorman.

As a part of the initiative, the Australian Government has committed $125 million toward electric bus charging infrastructure in Perth.

This investment is combined with a $125 million commitment from the Western Australian Government to acquire 130 locally manufactured electric buses.

The investment will also include the installation of charging infrastructure at key depots and upgrades to manufacturing facilities to support the future production of electric buses.

The bus is now undergoing testing and commissioning and is expected to enter services in the next two months.

Staff have also undertaken specialised high-voltage technical training in recent weeks to prepare them for the growing electric bus fleet.

Recently, a $1.65 million contract was awarded to JET Charge Pty Ltd to install charging infrastructure at the Elizabeth Quay Bus Station.

The investment to deliver the new electric bus fleet in Western Australia directly supports more than 100 local jobs, including nine apprenticeships.

Western Australian premier Roger Cook said this is an important step in building WA’s clean energy future.

“It means we’re cutting emissions, busting congestion and providing affordable public transport while creating local jobs and building our skilled workforce for the future,” said Cook.

All 18 new electric CAT buses are expected to be in service by the middle of 2025, with each bus able to travel up to 300 kilometres on a single charge.