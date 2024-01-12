Image: Ha-nu-man/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has reached a significant milestone in its plan for cleaner, reliable and affordable energy for Western Australia‘s future, with the battery systems in place at the Kwinana Battery Stage Two.

Synergy has installed the containerised battery systems at what will be WA’s biggest grid-connected battery energy storage system, providing 200 megawatts of power with 800MW hours of energy storage.

Once complete, the new battery system will be capable of powering 370,000 average homes in WA for approximately four hours.

Premier Roger Cook, said, “the Kwinana Battery Stage Two is a key part of our energy transition, ensuring WA has cleaner, reliable and affordable energy in the future.”

“These large-scale batteries allow us to pump more renewable energy into the grid while keeping our system stable – and it’s great to see this transition happened right in the heart of the Kwinana industrial strip.”

Kwinana Battery Stage Two has already created more than 160 jobs during its current construction phase and is due to be complete in late 2024.

The WA Government is investing more than $3 billion towards renewable energy generation, transmission and storage as part of its commitment to the energy transition and delivering cleaner, reliable and affordable energy for WA’s future.

That investment includes supporting Synergy to expand its portfolio of battery assets to 3000MWh of storage capacity by the end of 2025.

Installation of the Kwinana batteries comes as Synergy gears up to begin works early this year in Collie on one of Australia’s biggest lithium-based batteries. Once built, that battery will provide 500MW of power with 2000MWh of energy storage.

Large-scale battery storage helps to provide system stability and supports the continued uptake of renewable electricity generation in the South West Interconnected System.

Newly installed battery systems at Kwinana Battery Stage Two were supplied by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). Power Electronics has been contracted to provide 72 inverters.