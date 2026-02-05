Work has begun on the expansion of Western Australia’s largest wind farm, with four of 30 additional turbines now erected at the Mid West Warradarge site.

The project forms part of the Cook Government’s plan to transition the state to renewable energy and exit State-owned coal power by 2030.

The new turbines will join the existing 51, bringing total capacity to 283 megawatts – enough to power roughly 164,000 homes.

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the expansion represented a significant step in WA’s renewable energy transformation.

“Wind turbines going up as part of the expansion is our renewable energy transformation taking shape, delivering jobs, economic diversification, and clean energy,” she said. “Stage 2 will deliver more renewable energy for households and businesses, while work to expand the SWIS transmission grid will unlock more renewable energy from the Mid West.”

The expansion is creating strong employment opportunities, with more than 120 workers on site at peak construction, including crane operators, electricians, riggers, transport specialists, and project support staff.

The project is owned by Bright Energy Investments, a joint venture between government-owned Synergy and Potentia Energy, and is supported by upgrades to the South West Interconnected System transmission network, known as Clean Energy Link North. The upgrade is the largest in over a decade and will allow renewable energy from Warradarge and other Mid West projects to flow into the network.

Mid West Minister Jackie Jarvis said the expansion would deliver economic benefits locally and across the state. “The Mid West will have an important role to play as Western Australia becomes a renewable energy powerhouse,” she said. “Projects like Warradarge ensure our economy remains strong and diversified.”

The Warradarge expansion demonstrates WA’s growing commitment to sustainable energy, job creation, and regional development as the state seeks to meet its clean energy targets.