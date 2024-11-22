Image: Kyta Willets/stock.adobe.com

Skill, quality, and professionalism took centre stage last night as the winners of the 2024 Western Australia Welding Excellence Awards were announced in Perth.

Hosted by Weld Australia, the Excellence honours and highlights the exceptional work of local welders, fabricators, and educators contributing to the industry’s growth.

This year’s ceremony was held at Burswood on Swan in Perth, drawing together the brightest talents from the Western Australia welding sector. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements and workmanship demonstrated over the past year.

“The 2024 Welding Excellence Awards showcase the exceptional talent of welders and fabricators across Western Australia. We are excited to honour both individuals and businesses who are driving advancements in welding through their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation,” said CEO of Weld Australia, Geoff Crittenden.

“The winners this year embody the pursuit of cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that enhance project outcomes while reducing risks, alongside initiatives that broaden and deepen the skilled workforce within the welding sector.”

Below is a list of this year’s award winners:

RCR Mining Technologies won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Fabrication.

Griffin Marine Services won the 2024 Project of the Year Award for Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Training Submarine Project.

RCR Mining Technologies won the 2024 Health and Safety in Welding Award.

Gentronics won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Supplier.

South Metropolitan TAFE won the 2024 Training and Education – Organisation Award.

The three winners of the 2024 Welding Professional of the Year Award were: