The WA Government has released a draft Renewable Energy Planning Code and supporting Guidelines for public comment, marking a significant step in shaping Western Australia’s renewable energy future.

The draft Code provides a contemporary planning framework for assessing wind farm proposals and is designed to be expanded to other renewable energy infrastructure, including solar farms and battery energy storage systems. It aims to deliver greater transparency and consistency in how potential impacts, such as noise and visual amenity, are assessed and managed.

Planning and Lands Minister John Carey said the release was a milestone for the State.

“The draft Code provides a transparent and contemporary planning framework that gives certainty to industry, while ensuring communities have clarity about how potential impacts will be assessed and managed,” he said. “A strong and streamlined approvals pathway is essential to giving proponents confidence to progress major clean energy projects that support jobs and drive regional development.”

The draft Code also clarifies development application requirements and standards, giving industry confidence to invest and ensuring communities understand how proposals will be evaluated. Once finalised, it can be incorporated into local planning schemes, creating a consistent set of standards for assessing renewable energy projects across Western Australia.

To complement the Code, the government is progressing targeted regulatory reforms. These include requiring development approval for new noise-sensitive developments near wind farms and a mandatory streamlined approval pathway for projects exceeding $20 million. Together with the recently released draft Guideline on Community Benefits for Renewable Energy Projects, these changes provide a comprehensive approach to planning for renewable energy development.

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the planning code formed part of a wider strategy to boost renewable energy investment.

“The WA Government is delivering record investment in our grid to connect households and businesses to cheaper renewable energy and put downward pressure on prices,” she said. “Along with our SWIS Transmission Plan and draft Community Benefits Guideline, this planning code will deliver greater clarity for proponents, attracting more investment and helping to unlock more of Western Australia’s first-class renewable resources.”

Public consultation on the draft Code and Guidelines is open until 10 April 2026. Submissions can be made online or by mail via the Have Your Say WA portal. The government is encouraging all Western Australians to review the draft documents and share their feedback during the consultation period.

The new planning framework is intended to support consistent and accountable decision-making, provide greater transparency in managing potential impacts, and streamline approvals for major renewable energy projects, helping Western Australia solidify its position as a renewable energy powerhouse.