Western Australia is moving to strengthen its longstanding economic and energy relationship with South Korea, with energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson embarking on a three-day mission to showcase the State’s renewable energy capacity and advanced manufacturing potential.

The visit aims to highlight emerging opportunities for collaboration across clean energy and industrial decarbonisation as the WA Government continues its push to diversify the economy and maintain its position as the nation’s strongest performer.

A key focus of the mission will be promoting investment in green iron and steel, battery manufacturing and transmission infrastructure.

Minister Sanderson will hold discussions with major South Korean industry partners, including POSCO, Samsung C&T and LX International, to outline Western Australia’s energy transition plans and identify pathways for greater cooperation.

Engagements will also explore prospects linked to green ammonia utilisation and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), as the State sharpens its strategy to attract long-term clean-energy investment.

South Korea is WA’s third-largest trading partner, and major firms such as POSCO, KOGAS, Samsung C&T and LG Chem already have significant investment footprints across the State.

The trip will build on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2024 between the WA Government and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. That agreement set out priorities for collaboration across clean energy, critical minerals, renewable hydrogen and industrial decarbonisation.

Part of the mission will also involve promoting the Energy Exchange Australia 2026 conference, which will be held in Perth in March 2026, and positioned as a major platform for regional energy innovation and cooperation.

Minister Sanderson said Western Australia’s clean-energy ambitions offered strong opportunities for regional partners.

“Our drive to decarbonise and diversify our economy as we make WA a renewable energy powerhouse offers opportunities for our trading neighbours, including South Korea,” she said.

“We are looking to forge new and beneficial partnerships in areas including green iron, green ammonia, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

“Our State is ready to showcase its world-class capabilities. South Korea’s expertise and investment will play a key role in driving our clean energy transition.”