The Western Australian Government will develop a comprehensive workforce strategy to ensure the state has the people and skills needed to diversify the State’s nation-leading economy.

The WA Workforce Strategy will identify what the State’s workforce requires to ensure it can support industries which will be key to its future, including the defence, clean energy, construction, advanced manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, and the care sectors.

“Developing a comprehensive workforce strategy is critical to delivering on our government’s priorities of jobs, health, and housing,” said skills and TAFE minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. “The strategy will help deliver good, well-paying jobs for Western Australians and support new and expanding industries like clean energy and defence.”

Industry leaders will be among those invited to help shape the strategy.

They will be asked to provide input on the challenges and opportunities their industries face, as well as actions they believe can be taken to strengthen WA’s workforce.

As part of that engagement, the government will host six roundtables to gather insights which will directly shape the strategy, with each roundtable to focus on a specific priority industry.

Stakeholders will also be invited to contribute their insights via an online consultation process which will be run parallel to the roundtables.

The strategy will support the government’s priority of ensuring WA becomes a renewable energy powerhouse which makes more things here so that the State remains the best place in the world to get a quality job.